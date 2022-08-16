ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

CBS News

Famous jaguar known as "El Jefe" believed to have crossed U.S.-Mexico border

They call him "El Jefe," he is at least 12-years-old, and his crossing of the heavily guarded U.S.-Mexico border has sparked celebrations on both sides. "El Jefe" – or "The Boss" – is one of the oldest jaguars on record along the frontier, one of few known to have crossed a border partly lined by a wall and other infrastructure to stop drug traffickers and migrants, and the one believed to have traveled the farthest, say ecologists of the Borderlands Linkages Initiative, a binational collaboration of eight conservation groups.
The Independent

El Jefe lives! Famous jaguar, thought dead, has ‘relocated’ from Arizona to Mexico

The most famous wild jaguar in the Americas, who was believed dead, has reappeared in Mexico.The big cat, named “El Jefe” (or “boss” in Spanish), was spotted in November by remote-sensor cameras in the western Mexican state of Sonora, which hugs the Gulf of California. His reappearance was confirmed by conservationists earlier this month after analysis of the jaguar’s markings and cross-checking with earlier photographs.El Jefe was known to live in Arizona’s Santa Rita Mountains from 2011 to 2015 where he was captured on camera near Tucson by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD). However, he hasn’t been seen...
Washington Examiner

Arizona reveals new border wall with Mexico: 'We're done waiting'

The state of Arizona will not wait for the Biden administration to build a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico boundary and instead has chosen to go it alone, erecting its own state-funded barrier to stop an unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants. Gov. Doug Ducey‘s top advisers announced in a call...
Fox News

US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
CBS News

Journalist among 4 people killed inside bar in Mexico, adding to the country's media death toll

A journalist was among four people killed inside a bar in central Mexico, becoming at least the 13th media worker killed in the country this year. San Luis de la Paz Mayor Luis Sánchez said Ernesto Méndez, director of the news site Tu Voz, or Your Voice, was with four other men when they were attacked. The fifth person was seriously wounded and taken to a hospital, he said.
Complex

Mexican Military Seize 1.5 Tons of Meth in Northern Border State

The Mexican military reportedly seized nearly 1.5 tons of methamphetamine headed toward the U.S. border. According to the Associated Press, the seizure took place at a checkpoint in the northern state of Sonora, which is bounded by New Mexico and Arizona. The country’s Defense Department said they conducted the search after receiving a tip about a truck transporting illegal substances to the border town of Tijuana.
The Independent

Making beer is ‘over’ in northern Mexico, says president, amid crippling drought

Mexico’s president has said that making beer in northern parts of the country is “over” as the region faces intense water shortages.Much of northern Mexico is under “severe” drought, or worse, leaving major cities like Monterrey rationing water. But Mexico is also the world’s largest exporter of beer, shipping over $5billion of beer in 2021.President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday that beer production should be supported in the southern or southeastern end of the country, which isn’t facing perilously dry conditions. “This is not to say we won’t produce any more beer, it’s to say that we...
