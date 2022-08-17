ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KRDO

‘Prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding’ threaten nearly 10 million people across the Southwest

Nearly 10 million people across Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas are under flood watches Saturday, including Phoenix, Albuquerque and El Paso. “The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” as a low-pressure system brings moist, tropical air to the Southwest in the form of heavy rain and thunderstorms to add to the already active monsoon season across the region, the Weather Prediction Center said early Saturday morning.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Judge postpones status hearing against Walmart shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A status hearing set for August 18th regarding the Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius was postponed. The state filed a Motion of Continuance in response to a gag order that Judge Sam Medrano issued on July 1st. Due to this, one of the victim’s family allegedly sent a series of emails […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Three of Texas' Ten Most Wanted Bad Guys Are Back in Custody

AUSTIN – Three of Texas' ten most wanted fugitives are back in custody following their recent arrests.  According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested August 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested August 10 in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Bruce Clifton, of El Paso, was arrested August 15 in Mesilla Park, N.M. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Clifton’s arrest. Rodney Eugene Hunter, 50, is a high-risk sex offender. He was arrested at a location in south…
WACO, TX
KTSM

Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex.  According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
EL PASO, TX
newsy.com

Heavy Rain, Monsoon Winds Wreak Havoc On Southwest States

From severe droughts to flooding, the southwest is getting hammered by a new round of extreme monsoon storms. "The rushing waters were so loud, you couldn't hear anything else," said Juan Piñeda, a Benson, Arizona resident. Parts of the southwest still recovering from extreme storms in the last few...
ARIZONA STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A retired El Paso judge is weighing in following the dismissal of 375 criminal cases. Since Monday, the cases were released after the District Attorney's Office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. A Texas law allows cases to be dismissed if they aren't indicted within 180 days. A total The post Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. Officials say around 20...
EL PASO, TX
inforney.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
WACO, TX
KTSM

Grant will help to build bicycle trail in Lower Valley connecting 2 missions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation has received a $25 million federal grant to expand two trail corridors, one of them in El Paso County. The money, from the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, will be used to help build the 68-mile Paso Del Norte Trail. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso teens recruited to smuggle migrants into the United States through social media

EL PASO, Texas – In recent days, we've seen juveniles used to transport migrants into the United States. On Monday, a 19-year-old El Paso resident was driving a car that overturned in an Upper Valley canal. One person died as a result, and another six people were in the vehicle during the crash.  Police said The post El Paso teens recruited to smuggle migrants into the United States through social media appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

88 cases dismissed with most including domestic violence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today under District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, 88 cases were dismissed with most of them involving domestic violence. According to retired judge Penny Hamilton, the claim that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a large backlog of cases is true but says Rosales’ office should have people who screen the cases and […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Money Sniffing K9 Catches Cartel Curriers with Cash in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge in the 'safest city in America' intercepted $89,031 in unreported currency headed for Mexico. “CBP officers routinely conduct outbound inspections on traffic headed into Mexico,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “The outbound inspections are designed to identify and stop a variety of items including weapons, ammunition, and unreported currency.”
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits

outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

