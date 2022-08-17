Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
Nick Jonas to perform at City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural ‘Hope Gala’ honoring philanthropist Julia Argyros
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas will perform at the upcoming “Hope Gala” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural “Hope Gala” will bring together leaders and luminaries from the community to honor visionary philanthropist Julia A. Argyros, a longtime supporter of City of Hope.
oc-breeze.com
2023 brings revitalization of Fiesta Village, reimagination of coaster classic and transformation of Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel
Knott’s Berry Farm and the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel are proud to announce major changes debuting in 2023. Inside the park, Fiesta Village is being refreshed to further celebrate all the Hispanic cultural influences present in Southern California. The unveiling of the new Fiesta Village includes a reimagined Montezooma’s Revenge. The historic coaster will be renamed MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, with an immersive storyline and new surprise thrills for its riders. And next door to the park, every aspect of the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel — from the front desk and lobby to the guest rooms and hotel restaurant — will be transformed with brand new theming based on the theme park and its founders.
oc-breeze.com
City of Cypress responds to demand to move to district-based elections
The City of Cypress sent out the letter below in response to a demand letter alleging that the City is in violation of the California Voting Rights Act:. The City of Cypress has been sued for an alleged violation of the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA). First and foremost, the City has received no evidence supporting such a claim and therefore we emphatically disagree that a violation exists. Despite this, attacks in the media and online have fueled misinformation in our community. It’s time to set the record straight.
oc-breeze.com
Steel, U.S. Army Corps, local officials share update on Sand Replenishment Project
Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mayors of Orange County’s coastline cities, and local officials from the Orange County Board of Supervisors joined Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) to share an update on the Surfside-Sunset & Newport Beach Replenishment Project, and to highlight the funding secured earlier this year in a major piece of legislation. Championed by Rep. Steel, $15.5 million in funding for the much-needed project was approved by Congress and signed into law in March. Col. Julie A. Balten from the USACE provided an update on the project’s timing, sharing that the sand replenishment will begin in 2024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
Southbound I-405 in Costa Mesa to close overnight on August 19-20 and August 26-27
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is continuing work on the NEW I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes connector. This work will require two 12-hour closures of southbound (SB) I-405 in Costa Mesa. The SB I-405/SR-73 on-ramp from Fairview Road will also be closed. Northbound (NB) I-405, the existing SR-73 connector, and Fairview Road bridge will remain open.
oc-breeze.com
Mark your calendars for the 44th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts and Crafts Faire
Don’t miss the 44th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts and Crafts Faire, proudly sponsored by James R. and Judy Rodriguez Watson. The Arts & Crafts Faire will feature 100+ arts and crafts vendors. It will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday,...
oc-breeze.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, August 22
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
oc-breeze.com
Guest Editorial: Vote (somebody) for CalPERS Board
The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) is the nation’s largest public-employees pension fund. CalPERS is also the second largest purchaser of healthcare in the country. Only Medicare is larger. The fund manages nearly $500 billion in assets. It serves more than 2 million members and families. From...
RELATED PEOPLE
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at 7th Street and Daisy Avenue
On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:04 p.m., officers from the Long Beach Police Department were dispatched to the area of 7th Street and Daisy Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a fence, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
oc-breeze.com
Diana Hill is running for re-election to the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board
I’ve been honored to serve LAUSD as a trustee since 2010. Randy and I raised our family here because of the schools. I know first-hand there is a direct correlation between the quality of our schools and home values. I strive to ensure students receive a world-class education in...
oc-breeze.com
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Be cautious, words wield power
Proverbs 25:11 A word fitly (well) spoken is like apples of gold in a setting of silver. Yes, words well-spoken can bring the beauty of affirmation and are so valuable to both the giver and receiver! I can remember, as I’m sure you do, those well-said words that brought inspiration after an accomplishment, encouragement in a struggle, affirmation after a victory, comfort in a loss, and reassurance through the ups and downs of life. Words do wield a great power that when spoken thoughtfully bring encouragement and empowerment to life. We each have that power to employ.
oc-breeze.com
FTA awards OCTA $2.5 million toward zero-emission paratransit buses
More zero-emission buses are headed to local streets thanks to a federal grant awarded to the Orange County Transportation Authority for battery-electric paratransit buses. The Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday that OCTA will receive $2.5 million in federal funding toward the purchase of 10 battery-electric buses that will replace 10 gasoline buses in the OC ACCESS program, which serves bus riders with physical or cognitive disabilities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oc-breeze.com
OCC set to implement student debt forgiveness, removing financial barrier to higher ed
Orange Coast College students will be eligible for outstanding debt forgiveness, according to an announcement by Coast Community College District Chancellor John Weispfenning on Aug. 3. More than $1.8 million in federal COVID-19 Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) allocations have been identified to pay off and forgive outstanding debt that OCC students accumulated from Spring 2020 through Spring 2022.
Comments / 0