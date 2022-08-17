ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Nick Jonas to perform at City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural ‘Hope Gala’ honoring philanthropist Julia Argyros

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas will perform at the upcoming “Hope Gala” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural “Hope Gala” will bring together leaders and luminaries from the community to honor visionary philanthropist Julia A. Argyros, a longtime supporter of City of Hope.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2023 brings revitalization of Fiesta Village, reimagination of coaster classic and transformation of Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel

Knott’s Berry Farm and the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel are proud to announce major changes debuting in 2023. Inside the park, Fiesta Village is being refreshed to further celebrate all the Hispanic cultural influences present in Southern California. The unveiling of the new Fiesta Village includes a reimagined Montezooma’s Revenge. The historic coaster will be renamed MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, with an immersive storyline and new surprise thrills for its riders. And next door to the park, every aspect of the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel — from the front desk and lobby to the guest rooms and hotel restaurant — will be transformed with brand new theming based on the theme park and its founders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City of Cypress responds to demand to move to district-based elections

The City of Cypress sent out the letter below in response to a demand letter alleging that the City is in violation of the California Voting Rights Act:. The City of Cypress has been sued for an alleged violation of the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA). First and foremost, the City has received no evidence supporting such a claim and therefore we emphatically disagree that a violation exists. Despite this, attacks in the media and online have fueled misinformation in our community. It’s time to set the record straight.
CYPRESS, CA
Steel, U.S. Army Corps, local officials share update on Sand Replenishment Project

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mayors of Orange County’s coastline cities, and local officials from the Orange County Board of Supervisors joined Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) to share an update on the Surfside-Sunset & Newport Beach Replenishment Project, and to highlight the funding secured earlier this year in a major piece of legislation. Championed by Rep. Steel, $15.5 million in funding for the much-needed project was approved by Congress and signed into law in March. Col. Julie A. Balten from the USACE provided an update on the project’s timing, sharing that the sand replenishment will begin in 2024.
oc-breeze.com

oc-breeze.com

oc-breeze.com

Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Be cautious, words wield power

Proverbs 25:11 A word fitly (well) spoken is like apples of gold in a setting of silver. Yes, words well-spoken can bring the beauty of affirmation and are so valuable to both the giver and receiver! I can remember, as I’m sure you do, those well-said words that brought inspiration after an accomplishment, encouragement in a struggle, affirmation after a victory, comfort in a loss, and reassurance through the ups and downs of life. Words do wield a great power that when spoken thoughtfully bring encouragement and empowerment to life. We each have that power to employ.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
FTA awards OCTA $2.5 million toward zero-emission paratransit buses

More zero-emission buses are headed to local streets thanks to a federal grant awarded to the Orange County Transportation Authority for battery-electric paratransit buses. The Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday that OCTA will receive $2.5 million in federal funding toward the purchase of 10 battery-electric buses that will replace 10 gasoline buses in the OC ACCESS program, which serves bus riders with physical or cognitive disabilities.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OCC set to implement student debt forgiveness, removing financial barrier to higher ed

Orange Coast College students will be eligible for outstanding debt forgiveness, according to an announcement by Coast Community College District Chancellor John Weispfenning on Aug. 3. More than $1.8 million in federal COVID-19 Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) allocations have been identified to pay off and forgive outstanding debt that OCC students accumulated from Spring 2020 through Spring 2022.
ORANGE, CA

