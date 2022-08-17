ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Autopsy reveals Rob Adams was shot 7 times in the back by police

The family of Rob Adams, a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by police in July, disclosed the findings from an independent autopsy. Adams was shot seven times in the back by a San Bernardino Police officer, according to the autopsy. Adams was working at a gambling business in...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nypressnews.com

Burned body found on sidewalk in South LA, prompting death investigation

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A burned body was found Friday in the Broadway-Manchester area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered on a sidewalk where firefighters were sent to the 300 block of West 88th Street about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Irvine, CA
Accidents
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Traffic Accident

Comments / 0

Community Policy