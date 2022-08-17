Read full article on original website
LAPD shoots man armed with gun during traffic stop in San Pedro, authorities say
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An investigative stop of a car carrying four people ultimately led to a shooting by an officer that left one man with a non-life- threatening gunshot wound in San Pedro, authorities said Saturday. The stop took place around midnight at the intersection of...
2 innocent victims killed in South LA hit-and-run after suspects flee from attempted traffic stop
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Two innocent victims were killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning after a driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop in South Los Angeles, police said. The four-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway, according...
Autopsy reveals Rob Adams was shot 7 times in the back by police
The family of Rob Adams, a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by police in July, disclosed the findings from an independent autopsy. Adams was shot seven times in the back by a San Bernardino Police officer, according to the autopsy. Adams was working at a gambling business in...
Burned body found on sidewalk in South LA, prompting death investigation
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A burned body was found Friday in the Broadway-Manchester area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered on a sidewalk where firefighters were sent to the 300 block of West 88th Street about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Fast-moving brush fire burns in Azusa; threatens several structures, officials say
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) — A fast-moving brush fire in Azusa that erupted Friday afternoon quickly grew to nine acres, sending smoke billowing over the surrounding area. The blaze was reported to be six acres in size around 3:47 p.m. near North San Gabriel Canyon and Old San Gabriel roads.
Woman rescued after driving into water in Newport Beach
The driver plunged through a playground located near the water. She eventually drove past the dock and into the water.
2 ducks euthanized after they were found with severed bills at Fountain Valley park
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) — Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of...
Grey water can help Southlanders convert laundry, other recycled water to help plants amid drought
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Many cities across Southern California currently have programs in place to help residents convert their laundry and other grey water to help plants and trees. In a time of drought, where every drop of water makes a difference in California, the water that goes down the drain is getting a second look.
Report shows less than half of Montebello teachers are credentialed
It’s back to school this week for most students in the Southland but some districts aren’t making the grade on hiring fully credentialed teachers. Tena Ezzeddine reports.
