WHEC TV-10
Byron celebrates its bicentennial with a parade, activities, and fireworks
BYRON, N.Y. – The town of Byron celebrated its 200th birthday Saturday. The town started as a farming community in 1820. Celebrations had to be put off three times because of the pandemic, but the community was finally able to get out to celebrate. There were family-friendly activities, history exhibits, and a parade to celebrate.
Longtime Rochester Public Market business to stay in the family
The decades-long business is now passed on to a new generation, which has plans to preserve their famously delicious empanadas.
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
Rochester’s Little Italy Festival returns after two-year hiatus
The festival began with a blessing ceremony and a "Prayer for Peace" that featured local reverends, the Gates Police Keystone Club Pipes and Drums, the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, and the Knights of Columbus.
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
WHEC TV-10
Batavia shuts down water main for project
BATAVIA, N.Y. — The city of Batavia will be shutting down a water main starting on Friday to help a construction project underway around Oak Street. The affected areas are between Oak Street from the Richmond Avenue intersection to Pickthorn Drive Batavia. It is currently unknown how long the...
WHEC TV-10
Clothesline Festival returns in September outside Memorial Art Gallery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Festival season in Rochester continues with the M&T Bank Clothesline Festival. Its the largest annual fundraiser for the Memorial Art Gallery. The festival is coming up on September 10 and 11 on the outdoor lawn of the MAG, on 500 Univeristy Avenue. At this year’s...
WHEC TV-10
Little Italy Festival’s holy mass and celebration unites community members
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday Rochester held its “Little Italy Festival” at Parcel Five, in the heart of downtown. Of course, there was all sorts of Italian food and celebrations of culture, but this year they offered something new. The first holy mass and community peace celebration at...
13 WHAM
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
13 WHAM
Rochester resident dies after being struck by a vehicle near N. Clinton Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Clifford and N. Clinton Avenues overnight Friday. Officers say they were investigating an accident with a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. During the initial investigation, it was learned that a 49-year-old city resident had succumb to their injuries...
Lollypop Farm searching for missing golden retriever
Honey is described as very nervous and was last spotted toward the Trolley Path trail.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Panther
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Panther is a 5-year-old cat who is looking for a loving home. Panther’s name suits him. He’s large, jet black, and he moves quietly through the night. He’s a bit depressed at the shelter and can’t wait to find his loving people. He might prefer to be the only pet in his new home.
13 WHAM
Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
WHEC TV-10
Anna Murray Douglass and daughter getting individual grave markers at Mt. Hope Cemetery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The wife and daughter of abolitionist and Rochesterian Frederick Douglass are finally being memorialized. Anna Murray Douglass and her daughter, Annie, will have individual grave markers unveiled to the public at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Sept. 3. This year marks 127 years since Anna Murray...
Local pastor to jump through burning wall on bicycle in ‘Stop the Violence’ event
This weekend’s event at Frontier Field is a 'Spiritual Renewal' celebration, that will feature music, food and a fiery performance by a local pastor.
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Pedestrian fatally struck near Clifford Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pedestrian was struck overnight Saturday in Rochester at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. The pedestrian, a 49-year-old city resident, succumbed to his injuries Officials say they were able to stop the striking vehicle and detain the driver shortly after […]
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Sherriff’s Office recruiting road patrol
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to recruit more people to its road patrol. The county launched a new Facebook page, with a push to get more people to apply. As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office has had 714 new applicants.
chronicle-express.com
New flag stands for Veterans' graves
PENN YAN — The Veteran graves in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan are getting upgraded by a three-man volunteer team from the American Legion Johnson-Costello Post #355. After years of individual Veteran flag stands in the nation's cemeteries being bumped askew by lawnmowers and trimmers, a new product attached to the gravestone itself will hold the flags securely and perfectly in line with each gravestone or memorial.
FL Radio Group
Dave Carro Hired as Director of Corporate Communications at Thompson Health
Dave Carro has been hired as the Director of Corporate Communications at UR Medicine Thompson Health. A 25-year resident of Canandaigua, Carro is a graduate of the University of Central Florida. He has spent the majority of his career in healthcare settings, including serving as public relations manager for Unity Health System, director of communications for CP Rochester and Happiness House, and director of communications for Finger Lakes Visiting Nurse Service prior to that organization joining the UR Medicine Home Care family of services.
