ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dansville, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Byron celebrates its bicentennial with a parade, activities, and fireworks

BYRON, N.Y. – The town of Byron celebrated its 200th birthday Saturday. The town started as a farming community in 1820. Celebrations had to be put off three times because of the pandemic, but the community was finally able to get out to celebrate. There were family-friendly activities, history exhibits, and a parade to celebrate.
BYRON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dansville, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Batavia shuts down water main for project

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The city of Batavia will be shutting down a water main starting on Friday to help a construction project underway around Oak Street. The affected areas are between Oak Street from the Richmond Avenue intersection to Pickthorn Drive Batavia. It is currently unknown how long the...
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Clothesline Festival returns in September outside Memorial Art Gallery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Festival season in Rochester continues with the M&T Bank Clothesline Festival. Its the largest annual fundraiser for the Memorial Art Gallery. The festival is coming up on September 10 and 11 on the outdoor lawn of the MAG, on 500 Univeristy Avenue. At this year’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Furniture#Ur Medicine Noyes Health
13 WHAM

Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester resident dies after being struck by a vehicle near N. Clinton Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Clifford and N. Clinton Avenues overnight Friday. Officers say they were investigating an accident with a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. During the initial investigation, it was learned that a 49-year-old city resident had succumb to their injuries...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Panther

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Panther is a 5-year-old cat who is looking for a loving home. Panther’s name suits him. He’s large, jet black, and he moves quietly through the night. He’s a bit depressed at the shelter and can’t wait to find his loving people. He might prefer to be the only pet in his new home.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
13 WHAM

Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

Pedestrian fatally struck near Clifford Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pedestrian was struck overnight Saturday in Rochester at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. The pedestrian, a 49-year-old city resident, succumbed to his injuries Officials say they were able to stop the striking vehicle and detain the driver shortly after […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County Sherriff’s Office recruiting road patrol

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to recruit more people to its road patrol. The county launched a new Facebook page, with a push to get more people to apply. As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office has had 714 new applicants.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

New flag stands for Veterans' graves

PENN YAN — The Veteran graves in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan are getting upgraded by a three-man volunteer team from the American Legion Johnson-Costello Post #355. After years of individual Veteran flag stands in the nation's cemeteries being bumped askew by lawnmowers and trimmers, a new product attached to the gravestone itself will hold the flags securely and perfectly in line with each gravestone or memorial.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Dave Carro Hired as Director of Corporate Communications at Thompson Health

Dave Carro has been hired as the Director of Corporate Communications at UR Medicine Thompson Health. A 25-year resident of Canandaigua, Carro is a graduate of the University of Central Florida. He has spent the majority of his career in healthcare settings, including serving as public relations manager for Unity Health System, director of communications for CP Rochester and Happiness House, and director of communications for Finger Lakes Visiting Nurse Service prior to that organization joining the UR Medicine Home Care family of services.
CANANDAIGUA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy