Arlington, TX

AL East rivals Red Sox, O's to meet in Little League Classic

The fifth annual MLB Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. ET and air live on ESPN. This year's Classic will feature a pair of American League East rivals, the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. As with previous seasons, participants in the 2022 Little League World Series, as well as their families and coaches, will be in attendance.
Braves play host to Astros in World Series rematch

The Braves begin a three game series at home against the Astros Friday night in a matchup of last year’s World Series participants. The Braves beat the Astros last fall in six games to win their first title since 1995. Kyle Wright takes the mound for the Braves as...
Rivalry Roundup: Braves best Astros and Royals upset Rays

Much like earlier in the year where we were running out of words to describe how good the Yankees were, I’m running out of words to describe how bad they are currently. The team was lifeless again against Toronto, getting shutout for the third time this week and fifth time this month. It’s not what you want.
