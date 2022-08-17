ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah Impressed By Ex-Australian Prime Minister's Weird Scandal

Trevor Noah was both outraged and impressed at the latest scandal in Australian politics.

Australians recently learned that former Prime Minister Scott Morrison had given himself extra powers during the coronavirus pandemic by secretly appointing himself to five other ministerial roles.

“This is such a strange story. Yeah, because this is one of those scandals that’s like, is this a scandal? No, because I’m outraged, but I’m also kind of impressed,” Noah said Tuesday on “The Daily Show.” “A politician chose to do extra work and not tell anyone. How dare you!”

“But for real, but that’s not how government works. You can’t just give yourself a job. You have to earn it by having your dad give you the job,” he added.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

