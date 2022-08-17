ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling Free Online

Cast: Carlos Alazraqui Tom Kenny Charlie Adler Mr. Lawrence Jill Talley. After 20 years in space, Rocko returns to a technologically advanced O-Town and makes it his mission to get his favorite show back on the air. Is Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling on Netflix?. This one's easy. Rocko's Modern...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 19

Something I think would be really cool is if The Summer I Turned Pretty stayed on the Amazon Prime Video top 10 shows and movies list until the end of summer. (I have no life, sorry.) Unfortunately, the last day of summer is Sept. 21 and The Summer I Turned Pretty is already sliding down into the 10 spot. If that doesn't work out, maybe we can all get The Fall to chart on Sept. 22? (Again, no life.) There should be some changes in the list early next week, as we'll see if the reality competition series Making the Cut makes the, uhhhh, cut.
Where to Watch and Stream The French Lieutenant's Woman Free Online

Cast: Meryl Streep Jeremy Irons Hilton McRae Lynsey Baxter Emily Morgan. In this story-within-a-story, Anna is an actress starring opposite Mike in a period piece about the forbidden love between their respective characters, Sarah and Charles. Both actors are involved in serious relationships, but the passionate nature of the script leads to an off-camera love affair as well. While attempting to maintain their composure and professionalism, Anna and Mike struggle to come to terms with their infidelity.
Where to Watch and Stream Heaven Knows What Free Online

Cast: Arielle Holmes Caleb Landry Jones Eléonore Hendricks Buddy Duress Necro. A young heroin addict roams the streets of New York to panhandle and get her next fix, while her unstable boyfriend drifts in and out of her life at random. Is Heaven Knows What on Netflix?. Heaven Knows...
Where to Watch and Stream 1898: Our Last Men in the Philippines Free Online

Cast: Luis Tosar Javier Gutiérrez Álvaro Cervantes Karra Elejalde Carlos Hipólito. The Philippines, 1898. Fifty Spanish soldiers arrive in the small village of Baler to rebuild an outpost. Although the war against the Filipinos and their American allies is almost lost, as is the Spanish Empire, the garrison will endure a cruel siege for eleven months. They will be the last to surrender.
Teletubbies: Fans cannot get over grown-up sun baby after Big Breakfast appearance

The woman who played the Teletubbies sun baby as a child appeared on Big Breakfast this morning (20 August), with fans floored by how grown-up she now is.Jess Smith appeared on the revived Channel 4 series, after revealing herself as the baby from the Nineties children’s show that ran on BBC Two from 1997 to 2001.Several years ago, Smith had written on Facebook: “I’ve decided it’s time to tell everyone. I used to hide it but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university, I’ve gained the confidence to come out with it.“I am the sun from...
Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2022

It’s hard to believe 2022 is almost over. Kids are returning back to school, the seasons will start to change, and the fall television lineup will be here before you know it. With that, it’s time to start prioritizing what shows to give your free time to. Amazon Prime Video is going for broke this September, with the massive undertaking that is their adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series, but that’s not all. Let’s take a look on everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in September. The biggest show coming to Amazon Prime Video is, of course, the...
