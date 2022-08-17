ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

Tippecanoe-Bellbrook high school football game moved to neutral site

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOlaN_0hKArMGL00

TIPP CITY — Friday night’s Tippecanoe High School football game against Bellbrook has been moved to Butler High School in Vandalia.

This is due to construction taking place at City Park, according to the Tippecanoe athletic webpage.

The start time remains at 7 p.m. and remains a home contest for Tippecanoe.

All tickets can purchased by clicking this link.

>>Back to School: Start dates for local districts

Bellbrook and Tippecanoe met twice last season with the Golden Eagles winning twice.

The first game was 24-14 in Week 1 and 38-7 in the Division III playoffs.

This is Touchdown 7′s Game of the Week of start the 2022 High School Football season.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

