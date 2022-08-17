Tippecanoe-Bellbrook high school football game moved to neutral site

TIPP CITY — Friday night’s Tippecanoe High School football game against Bellbrook has been moved to Butler High School in Vandalia.

This is due to construction taking place at City Park, according to the Tippecanoe athletic webpage.

The start time remains at 7 p.m. and remains a home contest for Tippecanoe.

All tickets can purchased by clicking this link.

Bellbrook and Tippecanoe met twice last season with the Golden Eagles winning twice.

The first game was 24-14 in Week 1 and 38-7 in the Division III playoffs.

This is Touchdown 7′s Game of the Week of start the 2022 High School Football season.

