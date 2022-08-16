Read full article on original website
Related
wglr.com
Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban allows only life-saving ‘therapeutic abortions.’ No one knows what that means.
The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s. “I need to know how this...
wglr.com
State’s budget-writing committee blocks DHS plans to spend opioid funds
MADISON, Wis. — Republican legislators on the powerful budget-writing committee gave few details on why an anonymous member of the committee blocked the Department of Health Services’ plan to spend funds won from an opioid lawsuit. The action to block the plan was taken yesterday, according to a...
wglr.com
DHS issues public health advisory for fentanyl-laced drugs
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued an advisory Wednesday warning residents about an increase in deaths linked to drugs laced with synthetic substances. In particular, the DHS warned about the presence of fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin. Officials said that illegal drug...
wglr.com
Ride Across Wisconsin happening this weekend
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says trail users and park visitors should expect a large of amount of participants on the trails being used. The riders’ schedule and the trails being featured in the event are below:. La Crosse River State Trail: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglr.com
Coolest thing made in Wisconsin contest now underway
MADISON, Wis. — What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin? An annual contest sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Johnson Financial Group aims to find out. The seventh-annual competition is now underway. Each year, hundreds of nominations are submitted, and members of the public get to pick...
wglr.com
FBI: Law enforcement recovers 4 human trafficking victims in Wisconsin
Across the country, law enforcement found 84 minors who were victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses and found 37 missing children during a two-week period. They also found 141 adult human trafficking victims and identified or arrested 85 suspects. “Human trafficking is among the most heinous...
wglr.com
What are the chances of a successful Steen write-in campaign?
MADISON, Wis. — Adam Steen, who narrowly lost to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the primary, launched his rematch Thursday via a write-in campaign — which experts say is certainly a long shot but not impossible. “It is a very different order of magnitude,” said UW-Milwaukee political expert...
wglr.com
Police: Man who broke into Wisconsin home wanted a bath
He did, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear that was inside-out, authorities said. His pants were on the bathroom floor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglr.com
‘Our goal is to keep our roads safe’: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign now underway
“Our goal is to keep our roads safe from the dangers of impaired driving. Deaths and injuries due to impaired driving are preventable,” Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said. “We want to make sure all travelers reach their destinations safely.”. Someone is killed in an impaired driving crash...
Comments / 0