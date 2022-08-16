ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wglr.com

DHS issues public health advisory for fentanyl-laced drugs

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued an advisory Wednesday warning residents about an increase in deaths linked to drugs laced with synthetic substances. In particular, the DHS warned about the presence of fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin. Officials said that illegal drug...
WISCONSIN STATE
wglr.com

Ride Across Wisconsin happening this weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says trail users and park visitors should expect a large of amount of participants on the trails being used. The riders’ schedule and the trails being featured in the event are below:. La Crosse River State Trail: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5 to...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
wglr.com

Coolest thing made in Wisconsin contest now underway

MADISON, Wis. — What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin? An annual contest sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Johnson Financial Group aims to find out. The seventh-annual competition is now underway. Each year, hundreds of nominations are submitted, and members of the public get to pick...
WISCONSIN STATE
wglr.com

FBI: Law enforcement recovers 4 human trafficking victims in Wisconsin

Across the country, law enforcement found 84 minors who were victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses and found 37 missing children during a two-week period. They also found 141 adult human trafficking victims and identified or arrested 85 suspects. “Human trafficking is among the most heinous...
WISCONSIN STATE
wglr.com

What are the chances of a successful Steen write-in campaign?

MADISON, Wis. — Adam Steen, who narrowly lost to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the primary, launched his rematch Thursday via a write-in campaign — which experts say is certainly a long shot but not impossible. “It is a very different order of magnitude,” said UW-Milwaukee political expert...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Bacteria#Wells#Rewritten

Comments / 0

Community Policy