Brodhead, WI

UW Bookstore launches cow-themed game bib overalls

MADISON, Wis. — The UW Bookstore has launched a new clothing line ahead of the upcoming football season, and it will have fans seeing spots. On Friday, the bookstore launched a new version of the popular red and white Badger overalls, but this version pays homage to Wisconsin’s dairy farming industry.
MADISON, WI
Artist paints murals in UW-Madison’s South Madison Partnership building

MADISON, Wis. — Applying to paint a series of murals inside a Madison building just seemed natural to Lilada Gee. On Thursday, those murals went from concept to creation. Gree and a team of volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison painted five murals inside the university’s South Madison Partnership building on South Park Street.
MADISON, WI
Brodhead, WI
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville

Artists chosen for the mural program were selected by a jury process managed by Katie Stensberg of Kasten Design, a company that specializes in mural work. “It has been a very exciting process this year with over 100 muralist applications submitted that included representation from four countries and 20 states,” Stensberg said. “Most were exceptionally talented which made the process of narrowing it down very difficult.”
JANESVILLE, WI
Pay-what-you-can restaurant opens at Madison Children’s Museum

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has opened what it said is the first pay-what-you-can restaurant in a museum in the country. Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe aimed at improving accessibility to healthy food, opened at the museum Friday. Museum officials said they wanted to...
MADISON, WI
Time for Kids: How food insecurity can lead to longterm health issues

MADISON, Wis. — We know that inadequate access to healthy foods can lead to hunger but experiencing food insecurity can lead to real medical issues for children. SSM Health family physician Dr. Roopa Shah says that while it may seem contradictory, chronic food insecurity can lead to our kids being overweight.
MADISON, WI
South Wayne Man Detained After Incident Outside of School

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual asking for help. At the same time, a 911 call from the Blackhawk School Office was routed to the Green County Sheriff’s Office explaining there was a person at an exterior door of the school that seemed to be in need of help, and claimed another man was coming after him with a firearm. Lafayette County Deputies along with many other Law Enforcement Officers were immediately dispatched. School Administrative staff made contact with the man, later identified as 27 year old Dustin Crego of South Wayne, outside the school. Crego then left the school and ran to the South Wayne Mart. First Responding Officers caught up with Crego at the South Wayne Mart where he was detained. Crego was taken to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington for treatment and then to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody. Crego is being detained on a Probation and Parole hold and is tentatively charged with Disorderly Conduct. An investigation confirmed that there was no other person, no firearm involved and no further danger to the public.
SOUTH WAYNE, WI
‘I don’t remember pulling the trigger’: Homicide charge filed three months after accidental shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend is now being criminally charged for the death. Court records show that 20-year-old Isaiah Miller of Madison has been charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in the May death of 19-year-old Marshall “Levi” Iverson.
MADISON, WI
Arena man killed in crash, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says

A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Ralph Reeson, was heading north on Highway K when he failed to negotiate the curves on the road. First responders found him dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Reeson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in his vehicle...
IOWA COUNTY, WI

