Dane County approves $2 million in emergency grants for local food pantries
MADISON, Wis. — Food pantries in Dane County are getting some help keeping their shelves stocked after the County Board approved a $2 million grant program Thursday night. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi praised the move, which comes as many families are struggling with rising costs at grocery stores.
Resolution to bring adult changing tables for people with disabilities to Dane Co facilities
MADISON, Wis.— The ability to use a public restroom is something many take for granted but for some people a trip to the bathroom requires accommodation that isn’t available in most places but county leaders are working to help change that. At Thursday’s Dane County Board meeting Supervisor...
UW Bookstore launches cow-themed game bib overalls
MADISON, Wis. — The UW Bookstore has launched a new clothing line ahead of the upcoming football season, and it will have fans seeing spots. On Friday, the bookstore launched a new version of the popular red and white Badger overalls, but this version pays homage to Wisconsin’s dairy farming industry.
Artist paints murals in UW-Madison’s South Madison Partnership building
MADISON, Wis. — Applying to paint a series of murals inside a Madison building just seemed natural to Lilada Gee. On Thursday, those murals went from concept to creation. Gree and a team of volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison painted five murals inside the university’s South Madison Partnership building on South Park Street.
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville
Artists chosen for the mural program were selected by a jury process managed by Katie Stensberg of Kasten Design, a company that specializes in mural work. “It has been a very exciting process this year with over 100 muralist applications submitted that included representation from four countries and 20 states,” Stensberg said. “Most were exceptionally talented which made the process of narrowing it down very difficult.”
Supplies from News 3 Now Back-to-School Drive given to kids across Dane County
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of area kids got their hands on some free school supplies as they get ready to head back to class in just a couple of weeks. Over the past several weeks and with your help, News 3 Now collected thousands of items for students, ranging from backpacks to notebooks, pens, pencils and everything in between.
Pay-what-you-can restaurant opens at Madison Children’s Museum
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has opened what it said is the first pay-what-you-can restaurant in a museum in the country. Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe aimed at improving accessibility to healthy food, opened at the museum Friday. Museum officials said they wanted to...
Man arrested in Ohio following north Madison shooting extradited back to Wisconsin, bail set at $1 million
MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being charged in a deadly shooting in Madison made his initial court appearance in Dane County Thursday afternoon. Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. He faces five felony...
‘It’s a huge win’: ATV rider in Columbia County excited by new ordinance allowing off-road vehicles on some county highways
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Most days, Ellen Pulver is out delivering mail on Columbia County roads in her large white van. However, she says you can sometimes find her on her UTV. “It’s more wide open,” said Pulver. “You get to see more stuff, and you’re going a little...
Time for Kids: How food insecurity can lead to longterm health issues
MADISON, Wis. — We know that inadequate access to healthy foods can lead to hunger but experiencing food insecurity can lead to real medical issues for children. SSM Health family physician Dr. Roopa Shah says that while it may seem contradictory, chronic food insecurity can lead to our kids being overweight.
Where are the bugs this summer? Experts say fewer insects worldwide could create problems we can’t swat away
MADISON, Wis. — While monarch butterflies and bees have been making headlines, the world is losing more bugs of all kinds to habitat loss, invasive species, pesticide use, and more human causes. You may have noticed that, for example, if you’re slapping more mosquitos away lately. “I have...
Two cars crash into Sun Prairie apartment building; 3 families displaced
Authorities said one of the drivers was driving drunk at the time. That driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, and Sun Prairie police said more charges could be issued as the investigation moves forward. Both vehicles had two people inside at the time, though only one of the occupants...
South Wayne Man Detained After Incident Outside of School
Shortly after noon on Wednesday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual asking for help. At the same time, a 911 call from the Blackhawk School Office was routed to the Green County Sheriff’s Office explaining there was a person at an exterior door of the school that seemed to be in need of help, and claimed another man was coming after him with a firearm. Lafayette County Deputies along with many other Law Enforcement Officers were immediately dispatched. School Administrative staff made contact with the man, later identified as 27 year old Dustin Crego of South Wayne, outside the school. Crego then left the school and ran to the South Wayne Mart. First Responding Officers caught up with Crego at the South Wayne Mart where he was detained. Crego was taken to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington for treatment and then to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody. Crego is being detained on a Probation and Parole hold and is tentatively charged with Disorderly Conduct. An investigation confirmed that there was no other person, no firearm involved and no further danger to the public.
Republican candidate files recount petition for 2nd Congressional District primary
Barry filed a recount petition on Thursday in Rock County, where she lost to Olsen by 529 votes. The 2nd District covers all of Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, and Sauk counties and part of Rock County. Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said in a media release that Rock County plans...
Two taken to hospital after stolen SUV rolls over on Atwood Ave. overnight
One person who was in the SUV was found lying on the ground several feet away, fire officials said. A second person was found amid a crowd of bystanders. Police say the two people, identified as female, were taken to the hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries. Madison police remained...
Madison police release photos of suspects in catalytic converter theft
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online.
‘When we get 10 new ones, we lose 25 veterans’: more new young referees needed for Wisconsin youth sports
VERONA/OREGON, Wis.- With the school year weeks away youth sports will also kickoff, calling referees back into play. But referee associations say the number of officials coming in isn’t keeping up with the number getting out of the game. “One of our goals and I think any association that’s...
‘I don’t remember pulling the trigger’: Homicide charge filed three months after accidental shooting
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend is now being criminally charged for the death. Court records show that 20-year-old Isaiah Miller of Madison has been charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in the May death of 19-year-old Marshall “Levi” Iverson.
Arena man killed in crash, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says
A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Ralph Reeson, was heading north on Highway K when he failed to negotiate the curves on the road. First responders found him dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Reeson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in his vehicle...
