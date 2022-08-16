Shortly after noon on Wednesday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual asking for help. At the same time, a 911 call from the Blackhawk School Office was routed to the Green County Sheriff’s Office explaining there was a person at an exterior door of the school that seemed to be in need of help, and claimed another man was coming after him with a firearm. Lafayette County Deputies along with many other Law Enforcement Officers were immediately dispatched. School Administrative staff made contact with the man, later identified as 27 year old Dustin Crego of South Wayne, outside the school. Crego then left the school and ran to the South Wayne Mart. First Responding Officers caught up with Crego at the South Wayne Mart where he was detained. Crego was taken to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington for treatment and then to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody. Crego is being detained on a Probation and Parole hold and is tentatively charged with Disorderly Conduct. An investigation confirmed that there was no other person, no firearm involved and no further danger to the public.

