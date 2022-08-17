Read full article on original website
Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
Man Utd transfer blow as Christian Pulisic’s US national team boss adamant midfielder will fight for Chelsea career
CHRISTIAN PULISIC will fight his way into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI despite concerns over game time, according to his USA boss. Gregg Berhalter, the USA manager, has backed the American winger to force his way into Tuchel's side before the World Cup in November. Pulisic, 23, is a loan target...
Nani Says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Teammates Are Not Willing To "Sweat"
Former United winger Nani has accused the club's current players of being unwilling to sweat and says he understands Ronaldo's frustration.
Cristiano Ronaldo has Been Warned by the Merseyside Police
The 37 year old Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned by the police in the Uk over slapping the phone out of a young Everton fan last season. The Merseyside Police read out a statement that said;. “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
Real Madrid players react to the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United
Manchester United yesterday confirmed they had agreed a deal for the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid. “The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical,” a club statement read. The signing is rumoured to be for around a fee of £60...
Toni Kroos & Luka Modric's Casemiro goodbye letters show Manchester United how brilliant the Brazilian is
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player early next week, and the reaction to his exit of his now former Real Madrid teammates shows just how good of a human and player Erik ten Hag is recruiting. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos need...
Jesse Marsch 'disappointed' as Thomas Tuchel allowed on Chelsea bench to face Leeds despite FA fine
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has admitted that it will be disappointing for him to see Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel on the sideline as the sides face off. This comes after Tuchel was dismissed against Tottenham Hotspur last week following an altercation with Antonio Conte. Tuchel appeared to hold...
Thomas Tuchel sends Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic transfer message over Chelsea futures
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding their Chelsea futures this summer. The pair have been linked with loan departures this summer after playing bit-part roles at Stamford Bridge last season. Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting eight goals and registering...
Report: Real Madrid Target Tottenham Midfielder to Replace Casemiro
Casemiro's transfer to Manchester United is all but announced. The Spanish giants are thus being linked with potential midfield replacements.
Marco van Basten hits out at 'idiotic' Man United decision that has killed Erik ten Hag's preparation
Marco van Basten has slammed Manchester United's board for scheduling such a vigorous pre-season tour, branding the decision as 'idiotic'. The Red Devils travelled to Thailand then Australia to play the likes of Liverpool and Crystal Palace ahead of the 2022/23 season. Erik ten Hag's team looked promising in big...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel handed £35,000 fine and suspended touchline ban
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been handed a suspended touchline ban and been fined £35,000 after an altercation with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antono Conte. The pair clashed once during the match, receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated infront of the Chelsea head coach. The duo were then both...
England captain Harry Kane has named the two toughest defenders he has ever faced
Harry Kane has named the toughest defenders he has ever faced during a fans Q&A on his social media accounts. It was 10 years since Kane made his Premier League debut and to celebrate this milestone, he decided to host a Q&A to allow fans to ask him questions about his career.
Fans think Lionel Messi must have eyes in the back of his head after inexplicable pass to Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappe needs explaining, with fans thinking the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has eyes in the back of his head. PSG travel to Lille this weekend and are hoping to make it three wins out three win in this season's Ligue One campaign after high-scoring victories over Clermont Foot and Montpellier.
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix
Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has his £59,000 watch STOLEN outside their training ground... with the 33-year-old attempting to chase after the thief himself following the incident
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen outside the club's Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Thursday, according to ESPN. The watch, worth a reported €70,000 (£59,000), was snatched as the 33-year-old greeted fans ahead of an evening training session with Barca. The thief is said to have...
The latest on Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips and Jonjo Shelvey ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City face a tricky test away against Newcastle in their third Premier League game of the campaign this weekend. Pep Guardiola's men have made a solid start to their title defence with consecutive victories against West Ham and Bournemouth. Erling Haaland has impressed with his showings down the middle...
Chelsea see €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid star
Chelsea have seen a €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente. With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho entering the last year of their contracts, a new midfielder could be a priority for Thomas Tuchel this summer. The midfield duo have been pivotal to Chelsea’s success in the...
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Broja & Januzaj updates, Lampard on Onana
“I liked him when he came on. I liked the presence of him. I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders, but there is a reason why we signed him and why we pushed so hard for him and I believe we will see that. “I know...
'He Will Start And It's A Big Opportunity' - Klopp Confirms One Starter For Liverpool Clash With Manchester United
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named one player as a definite starter for his team's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday.INLINE
Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Player ratings
Arsenal continued their perfect start to the season, with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday evening. A quick start saw Arsenal shoot into a 2-0 lead before the 10th minute, with a brace for the captain Odegaard. Jesus was on fire to start the game, causing problems all over...
