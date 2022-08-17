ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo has Been Warned by the Merseyside Police

The 37 year old Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned by the police in the Uk over slapping the phone out of a young Everton fan last season. The Merseyside Police read out a statement that said;. “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
#Besiktas#Everton#Chelsea#Tottenham Hotspur#Argentine#Amazon Prime Video#The Premier League
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix

Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has his £59,000 watch STOLEN outside their training ground... with the 33-year-old attempting to chase after the thief himself following the incident

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen outside the club's Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Thursday, according to ESPN. The watch, worth a reported €70,000 (£59,000), was snatched as the 33-year-old greeted fans ahead of an evening training session with Barca. The thief is said to have...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Chelsea see €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid star

Chelsea have seen a €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente. With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho entering the last year of their contracts, a new midfielder could be a priority for Thomas Tuchel this summer. The midfield duo have been pivotal to Chelsea’s success in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Player ratings

Arsenal continued their perfect start to the season, with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday evening. A quick start saw Arsenal shoot into a 2-0 lead before the 10th minute, with a brace for the captain Odegaard. Jesus was on fire to start the game, causing problems all over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

