The woman who played the Teletubbies sun baby as a child appeared on Big Breakfast this morning (20 August), with fans floored by how grown-up she now is.Jess Smith appeared on the revived Channel 4 series, after revealing herself as the baby from the Nineties children’s show that ran on BBC Two from 1997 to 2001.Several years ago, Smith had written on Facebook: “I’ve decided it’s time to tell everyone. I used to hide it but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university, I’ve gained the confidence to come out with it.“I am the sun from...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO