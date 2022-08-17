Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream The French Lieutenant's Woman Free Online
Cast: Meryl Streep Jeremy Irons Hilton McRae Lynsey Baxter Emily Morgan. In this story-within-a-story, Anna is an actress starring opposite Mike in a period piece about the forbidden love between their respective characters, Sarah and Charles. Both actors are involved in serious relationships, but the passionate nature of the script leads to an off-camera love affair as well. While attempting to maintain their composure and professionalism, Anna and Mike struggle to come to terms with their infidelity.
Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview
A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
Teletubbies: Fans cannot get over grown-up sun baby after Big Breakfast appearance
The woman who played the Teletubbies sun baby as a child appeared on Big Breakfast this morning (20 August), with fans floored by how grown-up she now is.Jess Smith appeared on the revived Channel 4 series, after revealing herself as the baby from the Nineties children’s show that ran on BBC Two from 1997 to 2001.Several years ago, Smith had written on Facebook: “I’ve decided it’s time to tell everyone. I used to hide it but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university, I’ve gained the confidence to come out with it.“I am the sun from...
The Rock Teases Major Crossover Event Between DCEU and MCU
Fans have been pitting Marvel and DC against each other for ages but despite the long-standing "rivalry" between the two properties, a lot of them have been dying to see characters from both franchises come together in a massive crossover project. As it stands, the possibility of it happening is quite slim but it looks like one actor from the DC Extended Universe is determined to knock down boundaries for it to come to fruition.
Good Omens Stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen Reunite for New Sandman Episode
The two-part bonus episode of The Sandman is a truly exciting one for fans who love Neil Gaiman's comic book series. However, it's also a cool one for those who enjoy the author's other works. That's because the animated adaptation of A Dream of a Thousand Cats features the voices of Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen ahead of their return as Crowley and Aziraphale in the Amazon show's Season 2!
