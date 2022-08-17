Read full article on original website
Man injured in fall at Lucas Oil Stadium concert
INDIANAPOLIS — A man attending a star-studded rock concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium was hospitalized when he took a serious fall inside the stadium in downtown Indianapolis. The male victim — who police believe was intoxicated — tripped and fell over a balcony railing during the concert headlined by Motley Crue, according to […]
Man falls 30 feet from upper level of Lucas Oil Stadium during concert, witness says
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who witnessed the aftermath of a man falling during a Motley Crue concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium says more safety measures need to be in place to avoid another incident she described as “absolutely horrible.” The concertgoer, who wished to remain anonymous, says she was in the second row […]
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Fans geared up for Saturday’s IndyCar race
The fans of the NTT IndyCar Series attended Friday's practice and qualifying sessions of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
Football Friday Night: Live Scoreboard for August 19
High School football season is here! We are following 15 games in central Indiana.
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: August 19th
INDIANAPOLIS – The new high school football season kicked off across the state on Friday night. Center Grove began its pursuit of a third straight state championship, while Ben Davis and Brownsburg met in a west side battle and Chatard and Brebeuf played on the big stage of Lucas Oil Stadium.
WIBC.com
This Quaint, Charming Town Is Fondly Dubbed Indiana’s Most Underrated
Sure…you can enjoy Indy, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville. Many people would consider spending the day in the bigger cities for a fun time. However, Indiana is littered with smaller, quaint towns that also have a lot to offer. One Indiana city was recently named as the most underrated in the state.
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
247Sports
2024 WR Donovan Hamilton opens the season with a big game
Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern went on the road and defeated Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central 12-7 on Friday night, with 2024 receiver Donovan Hamilton emerging as a prospect to know in the process. Down 7-0 in the third quarterback, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Hamilton got behind the Lawrence Central defense and hauled...
New industrial park planned for former east side Ford Visteon site
INDIANAPOLIS — The former Ford Visteon site located on the east side of Indianapolis will be transformed into a 150-acre industrial park, according to Lauth Group, which plans to purchase and redevelop the brownfield site in a joint venture with Covington Group. The redeveloped site at 6900 English Avenue,...
cbs4indy.com
A couple more great days ahead in Indiana
We’re keeping our fantastic stretch of sunny and cooler conditions rolling. We are currently in a streak of six consecutive days with the temperature running below average. Thursday will make day number seven. That’s the longest streak of below average temperatures Indianapolis has had since late March. Thursday...
earnthenecklace.com
Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?
As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
cbs4indy.com
Hagerstown plays its first game in Little League World Series
Hagerstown is playing its first game in the Little League World Series. Hagerstown plays its first game in Little League …. Indianapolis man arrested after child sexually assaulted …. Indiana farmers hope for ‘strong safety net’ in next …. Woman installed as first Black female senior pastor …
Indianapolis Recorder
Memories at Marble’s
When I drove past Marble’s Southern Cookery on Aug. 10, many things went through my mind, but the first was my great-grandmother, Louise (Grandlady) Caudle. Grandlady loved Marble’s for many reasons: the food, the music, the proximity and what Mr. Lee Marble stood for, togetherness. So, as the family matriarch, she made sure the entire family attended Sunday dinner inside the cozy restaurant at least once a month.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum moving on, shares her Top 3 Indianapolis memories
INDIANAPOLIS — We have good news and bad news for you about 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum. The bad news: After four years, Taylor is leaving the 13News family. The good news: She's pursuing a great opportunity. "Yeah, so you know in TV, nothing ever goes as planned, maybe not...
cbs4indy.com
Showers and thunderstorms in Indiana this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms on the way to Indiana this weekend. The weekend opens with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, plus the chances for weekend rain takes off. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday showers and storms. Scattered showers and...
WISH-TV
Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus from Monday, August 22 – Sunday, September 4. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend storms timeline
INDIANAPOLIS — Spotty storms have developed through central Indiana and will continue to track northeast through the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the area. A few isolated storms will linger in the eastern portion of the state, but we will get a decent break from the storms during the evening hours, mainly after 5 p.m.
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
