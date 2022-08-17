ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Man injured in fall at Lucas Oil Stadium concert

INDIANAPOLIS — A man attending a star-studded rock concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium was hospitalized when he took a serious fall inside the stadium in downtown Indianapolis. The male victim — who police believe was intoxicated — tripped and fell over a balcony railing during the concert headlined by Motley Crue, according to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: August 19th

INDIANAPOLIS – The new high school football season kicked off across the state on Friday night. Center Grove began its pursuit of a third straight state championship, while Ben Davis and Brownsburg met in a west side battle and Chatard and Brebeuf played on the big stage of Lucas Oil Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

This sweet doggo needs a home!

INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Joan Jett
247Sports

2024 WR Donovan Hamilton opens the season with a big game

Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern went on the road and defeated Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central 12-7 on Friday night, with 2024 receiver Donovan Hamilton emerging as a prospect to know in the process. Down 7-0 in the third quarterback, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Hamilton got behind the Lawrence Central defense and hauled...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

A couple more great days ahead in Indiana

We’re keeping our fantastic stretch of sunny and cooler conditions rolling. We are currently in a streak of six consecutive days with the temperature running below average. Thursday will make day number seven. That’s the longest streak of below average temperatures Indianapolis has had since late March. Thursday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?

As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Hagerstown plays its first game in Little League World Series

Hagerstown is playing its first game in the Little League World Series. Hagerstown plays its first game in Little League …. Indianapolis man arrested after child sexually assaulted …. Indiana farmers hope for ‘strong safety net’ in next …. Woman installed as first Black female senior pastor …
Indianapolis Recorder

Memories at Marble’s

When I drove past Marble’s Southern Cookery on Aug. 10, many things went through my mind, but the first was my great-grandmother, Louise (Grandlady) Caudle. Grandlady loved Marble’s for many reasons: the food, the music, the proximity and what Mr. Lee Marble stood for, togetherness. So, as the family matriarch, she made sure the entire family attended Sunday dinner inside the cozy restaurant at least once a month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Showers and thunderstorms in Indiana this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms on the way to Indiana this weekend. The weekend opens with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, plus the chances for weekend rain takes off. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday showers and storms. Scattered showers and...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus from Monday, August 22 – Sunday, September 4. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend storms timeline

INDIANAPOLIS — Spotty storms have developed through central Indiana and will continue to track northeast through the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the area. A few isolated storms will linger in the eastern portion of the state, but we will get a decent break from the storms during the evening hours, mainly after 5 p.m.
GREENWOOD, IN
103GBF

Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams

Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
AVON, IN

