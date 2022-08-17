ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Debra Reitan
3d ago

She's so cute! glad she got help, I have 5 dogs and they are my babies! they are spoiled like my kids and grandkids! My husband says I love them more, that's because I am Mom to them! I feed, take them to the vet, nurse them when they are sick or have surgery! They can't care for themselves!

Cheryl E Preston

A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home

If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
ROANOKE, VA
BBC

RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning

Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Dog#Immune System#Bristol A R C
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
One Green Planet

20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars

Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
TUPELO, MS
buzznicked.com

Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Gets Shocked by Electrical Mat Rigged on Homeowner’s Porch

Now, I might not be smarter than the average bear. But, luckily I don’t have to be. These bears were shocked by what they found on a porch. That awful pun aside, the animals got a little more than they bargained for when they made their way up onto one homeowner’s porch. It just so happened to be fixed with an electric mat which sent a little shock to the bear’s paws. Keep the outdoors on the outside.
ANIMALS

