Because of the raging bear market, the meme domain of crypto has been dormant, waiting for the storm to pass. The past eight months exemplified that in the ruthless world of digital currencies, no one is secured, and at any moment, a project can go from hero to zero in a matter of days. The latest example of Terra is among many projects that not only lost most of their value but were reduced to atoms by the community around them.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO