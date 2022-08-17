Read full article on original website
Do DogeCoin and Shiba Inu Have More Potential Than Most Cryptocurrencies? Can Youniverze Challenge The Competition?
Because of the raging bear market, the meme domain of crypto has been dormant, waiting for the storm to pass. The past eight months exemplified that in the ruthless world of digital currencies, no one is secured, and at any moment, a project can go from hero to zero in a matter of days. The latest example of Terra is among many projects that not only lost most of their value but were reduced to atoms by the community around them.
Bitcoin Falls To Decisive Line At $21,500, What Levels Should BTC Hold?
Bitcoin hangs by a thread as an increase in selling pressures sends major cryptocurrencies back to critical support levels. The number one crypto could return to the bottom of its current range If bulls are unable to step in and push back on this fresh bearish assault. At the time...
How Well Does Klangaverse Perform against Prominent Cryptocurrencies Like Solana (SOL) And Polygon in the Future?
Speculators have been alarmed by an assortment of collapsing red graphs on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges. Many traders intending to benefit from cryptocurrencies have had their hopes shattered by the current crypto meltdown. Not only has Bitcoin suffered some of its roughest months in terms of price, but it has also...
Cryptocurrency Market Drains $50B As Bitcoin Touches Weekly Lows
Bitcoin price is falling again after it started making a positive turn at the beginning of July. The entrance into the second half of 2022 seemed to revive most cryptocurrencies. There was a sudden rise in value for several tokens, with the world’s largest crypto asset almost taking the lead.
Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) on August 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CTFC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing safe cryptocurrency investment solutions, Crypto Finance operates...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Ahead Of Zilliqa And Decentraland, Runfy Blockchain Is The Next Level Crypto That Is Sure To Revolutionize The Digital World
The digital world is expanding rapidly and taking up every possible niche related to blockchain. The fitness industry recognizes this and has begun incorporating blockchain into its activities. However, various studies have shown that blockchain crypto is a good motivation for people to engage in the fitness world actively. Runfy (RUNF) is an excellent example of a fitness blockchain project.
World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain Is Set for 2023 Release
Press Release: SafuuX plans to revolutionize the entire rebase concept. August 19, 2022, Brisbane, Australia – Leveraging the ongoing success of the Safuu protocol, the Safuu team has announced the upcoming launch of the SafuuX. The world’s first auto-rebasing layer 1 blockchain, scheduled for Mainnet in January 2023. The SafuuX blockchain will use a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism and feature SFX as the native coin, and SafuuX DEX as the native decentralized exchange on SafuuX chain.
ABBC Foundation Announces the Launching of Crypto Payment Shopping Mall Buyaladdin
ABBC Foundation announced the upcoming global launching of its online shopping mall Buyaladdin, where transactions will be held solely in cryptocurrency. Here, users can buy a vast range of products while also placing their own items up for sale. Notably, ABBC Foundation’s CEO Jason Daniel also announced that 1 ABBC will amount to $100 when shopping at Buyaladdin.In addition, Buyaladdin is headquartered in the United States of America, and managed by CEO Stanley Park stated that this will be one of a kind shopping experience for crypto lovers across the globe.
Keninah Concord: Saving The World With Blockchain-Based Solutions
Decentralized finance, DeFi, has created a new approach to the world of finance, by eliminating traditional intermediaries and implementing blockchain-related technologies, such as wallets, digital assets, and smart contracts, and piggybacking on DeFi a great example of this is Keninah Concord (KEN), which is a new crypto token. Keninah Concord...
Reviewing the Potential of Supontis Token Next Cryptocurrencies Like BNB and Chainlink
Supontis Token is a platform built on the Binance Smart Chain to enable cross-chain bridging of assets within Ethereum, Fantom, Binance, and Tron blockchain networks. Bridging is a new protocol that enables interoperability, it allows easy and fast transactions between these blockchain networks. Most blockchain networks have some restrictions; for...
Strength In U.S. Dollar May Have Killed Bullish Momentum In Crypto Market?
The crypto market has been losing momentum as the price of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB) start trading in the red. The largest cryptocurrencies by market cap might experience further losses as macro-economic factors keep exercising a negative influence on risk-on assets. At the time of writing,...
TA- Ethereum ETH Shows Bearish Signs, Eyes $1,700 As Nearest Support
The price of Ethereum (ETH) has struggled to hold above $2,000 against Tether (USDT) after being rejected from that region. Ethereum price in the past few weeks outperformed the price of Bitcoin (BTC) but has shown bearish signs indicating the ETH price could be set to retest the nearest support.
Near-term Profits With These Cryptos; Uniglo (GLO), Cosmos Hub (ATOM), And Pancakeswap (CAKE)
Investing in cryptocurrency can be a confusing and nerve-wracking process. With so many opportunities available, it’s challenging to know which ones are worth your time and money. However, if you’re looking for near-term profit potential, you can’t go wrong with Uniglo (GLO), Cosmos Hub (ATOM), or Pancakeswap (CAKE).
Shiba Inu Is Gaining Momentum. Can Persystic Token Follow Its Footsteps?
In recent months, the market has not been too kind to the vast majority of cryptocurrencies, with meme coins suffering one of the heaviest losses. Although many internet-inspired currencies will not survive this crypto winter, since most of them lack real-life utility, there will be a notable exception. Shiba Inu...
Bitcoin Tumbles As Fed Opts For Restrictive Rates
The price trend for Bitcoin seems to be moving with the set rates of the US Federal Reserve. BTC plunged shortly after the Federal Reserve’s July meeting. However, from the minutes released on Wednesday, August 17, policymakers had discussed more interest rate hikes to fight inflation. They deliberated on...
Not-So-Diamond-Hands: Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Have Shed 150k BTC Since LUNA Crash
Data shows the total supply held by the Bitcoin long-term holders has decreased by 150k BTC since the LUNA crash. Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Have Dumped A Noticeable Amount In The Last Few Months. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the BTC LTHs have observed a sustained decrease of...
Bitcoin Price Falls To A Key Resistance Level Of $21,000
There is a dramatic backward sliding movement from the number one cryptocurrency; Bitcoin has been shading off value consecutively for the past few days. The BTC price has gradually reached a trading level that cuts below the 200-weekly moving average (WMA). With its drastic trend in the south, the token has lost almost 9% of its value in the past 24 hours.
PETT Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 15, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PETT on August 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PETT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Connecting pet care in blockchain-based tracking platform, Pett Network builds an...
Ethereum Price Slides As Staked Token Reaches New ATH Ahead Of Hyped Merge
Despite changes in the asset’s price, Ethereum is steadily adding to the ETH 2.0 staking contract. According to the development team, this occurs about a month before the Merge is scheduled to occur. Ethereum Staked Token Hit New ATH. According to Dune Analytics data, more over 13.2 million ETH...
