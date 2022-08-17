Ultramarathon runner Dean Karnazes attacked by coyote on 150-mile run

A famous ultramarathon runner was attacked by a coyote during a 150-mile run in California — and he recounted the terrifying encounter minutes after it happened.

In a graphic video posted to Instagram , Dean Karnazes, 59, said he was running through Marin Headlands early Saturday morning when the wild animal lunged at him.

Karnazes shared the footage of himself bleeding from his lip while warning others to beware of coyotes.

Dean Karnazes said he believes the animal wanted his energy bar. Instagram

The ultramarathoner claims he’s now been attacked by a shark and a coyote. Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Men's Health

“I just had something rather terrifying happen,” he said. “I got attacked by a coyote. That was a first.”

The runner said he was luckily using poles on the trails and used one to whack the animal.

“Kind of brutal,” Karnazes said. “Not sure what I’m gonna do. I guess I gotta keep going or else it’ll probably come back for me.”

The ultramarathoner said he believes the coyote wanted his energy bar. As he began to take a bite, he said the animal lunged and knocked him to the ground.

He later made an Instagram post asking people — specifically tourists — not to feed the wild animals.

“As I’ve witnessed firsthand, people (mostly tourists) have been feeding wild coyotes in the Marin Headlands area of California,” Karnazes wrote. “This has got to stop.”

The close call was apparently not his first brush with wildlife.

Karnazes captioned the Instagram post: “I’ve been attacked by a shark, and now a coyote. Both incidents were terrifying.”