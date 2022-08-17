Researcher/Producer Files Eight-Count Lawsuit Against Ring City, Alleging Breach of Contract, Non-Payment and Fraud

Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Emanuel Navarrere-Eduardo Baez, ESPN Undercard Weights From San Diego
Emanuel Navarrete insists there is still work to be done at featherweight before chasing other opportunities. The scale initially indicated otherwise, as the two-division titlist from San Juan Zitlaltepec, Mexico was forced to strip down to his birthday suit and hold his breath to hit the mark for his third defense of the WBO featherweight. Navarrete weighed 125.8 pounds on his second attempt after coming in slightly over the limit on the first try for his clash with countryman Eduardo Baez, who weighed 125.8 on his first trip to the scale on Friday ahead of their ESPN headliner this Saturday from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
Boxing Scene
Lenier Pero Stays Busy Against Caudle on Figueroa-Lipinets Card
Heavyweight prospect Lenier Pero is following through on his promise of being an active fighter. Pero will face Joel Caudle tonight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, not far from his adopted hometown of Miami. The eight-round bout will stream live on Showtime Sports YouTube and Facebook pages (6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT).
Boxing Scene
Damian Sosa vs. Ronald Cruz - Undercard Information
Top prospects from all over California will be featured on the undercard of Damian Sosa vs. Ronald Cruz on Friday, Aug. 26 at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The entire card will be streamed live in English on FightHype and in Spanish via TV Boxeo beginning at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET.
