ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Kyler Murray not playing in preseason; Trace McSorley slated to start vs. Ravens

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMd3i_0hKAj4bU00

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday night at State Farm Stadium in their second preseason game of the year. Quarterback Kyler Murray will not play in the game.

Murray confirmed what many believed was the plan for his preseason participation when he spoke with the reporters Tuesday.

He said he will not be playing in the preseason.

It does not sound like backup Colt McCoy will get the start either. He has been dealing with some arm soreness.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, speaking to reporters Monday, seemed to suggest that Trace McSorley would be making his second start in a row, facing his former team.

“We’re excited to watch Trace,” he said. “Obviously being his former team, he’ll be keyed up and that one and it should be a fun evening.”

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers game recap: Everything we know

The New Orleans Saints came up short against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, losing their second preseason game by a final score of 20-10. There weren’t many minutes played by the starters, with second-year quarterback Ian Book leading the offense for most of the evening without his best playmakers in the lineup. Still, we learned a lot with many position battles playing out in each phase of the game on offense, defense, and special teams. Here’s everything you need to know:
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Glendale, AZ
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Someone has a theory about where Tom Brady is

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their second game of the 2022 NFL preseason, the team’s biggest story is about the quarterback who isn’t there. While the Bucs are in Nashville for Saturday night’s exhibition matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady has been away from the team, taking an extended absence for personal reasons.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buffalo Bills might want to calm down on defense!

To whatever degree you buy into the “Team X is REALLY unhappy about the way their previous season ended, and now, they’re out for blood” theory, it would certainly appear that the Buffalo Bills, whose 2021 season ended in overtime of the divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs, have had all offseason to marinate in that particular heartbreak — and now, they’re seeing red all over the place.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence gives Steelers the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag after amazing pass

If there’s one thing we knew about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, it’s that things wouldn’t possibly be as bad as they were last season under the “leadership” of one Urban Meyer. New head coach Doug Pederson had nowhere to go but up in everything from accountability to game-planning to roster management to game design, and so far, things are looking pretty good out there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett looks like a starter in hurry-up TD drive

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the 2022 NFL season, and the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, with what D. Boon and the Minutemen might have called a 3-Way Tie (For Last). At quarterback, Mike Tomlin had veterans Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky, and rookie Kenny Pickett, selected with the 20th overall pick out of Pitt. Rudolph and Trubisky hadn’t proven much in their professional careers, and Pickett hadn’t yet had time to prove much of anything, so Steelers fans could be forgiven for being just a bit nervous about the game’s most important position.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Demarcus Robinson wastes no time showing Ravens spirit on social media

After months of speculation about if the team was going to add a veteran to their very young wide receiver room, the Baltimore Ravens finally made a move. It was reported on Friday evening that the Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who instantly becomes the oldest player in the group as a 27-year-old who’s played for five seasons in the NFL.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy