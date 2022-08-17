Read full article on original website
Yes, elite football is a plaything of global wealth. But it could be part of another, better England
Last week, the Premier League announced a $2.7bn (£2.3bn), six-year American TV deal with Comcast NBC, a sum that will push the league’s annual turnover above £6bn and marks the moment at which income from foreign media rights income exceeds domestic income. It is a fitting marker for the league’s 30th season and its three decades of hyper-globalisation. First, the Premier League’s global TV audience outstripped domestic viewership. Then the entirely foreign XI fielded by Chelsea in 1999 announced the globalisation of the league’s labour market; foreign players now make up around three-quarters of the club’s squads. Foreign coaches, once entirely absent, are now in the majority, as are foreign owners, who hold majority stakes in 16 out of the 20 clubs.
FOX Sports
Epic International Showdown Between the U.S. Women’s National Team and England to Air on the FOX Broadcast Network
LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, today announces the massive international friendly between the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) and England on Friday, Oct. 7 will air on FOX. The significant announcement was made by David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and Vice President of Production for FOX Sports.
