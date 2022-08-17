Read full article on original website
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Crypto Trader Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse This Year Issues New BTC Warning
The crypto trader and analyst who accurately predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) would crash below $23,000 months prior is issuing a fresh warning on the flagship digital asset. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 480,200 Twitter followers that it’s “just a matter of time” before Bitcoin falls to new lows.
Got Bitcoin? Sprawling $5,995,000 Connecticut Home for Sale in BTC and Additional Crypto Assets
Crypto holders on the hunt for a real property can now spend their digital assets on a 187-year-old estate in a Connecticut town. According to the property’s listing agent, the seller of a 4.3-acre farmhouse compound in Greenwich is now accepting crypto assets as a form of payment for the $5,995,000 asking price of the property.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Altcoin Built on Ethereum (ETH) As Markets Pause
An interoperability protocol focused on ease of use just joined the leading US-based crypto exchange’s trading roster. In a new post, Coinbase says that Celer Network (CELR) is now live across its entire platform, including on the iOS and Android apps. The Celer Network scaling platform was built on...
Chainlink (LINK) and One Ethereum (ETH) Rival Could Explode by Up to 50%, Says Top Crypto Analyst
Widely followed crypto trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe is predicting that two altcoins could surge by up to 50%. Starting with decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), Van de Poppe tells his 622,600 Twitter followers that the 25th-largest crypto asset by market cap could rally by nearly 50% to $12 if the $8 price level holds as support.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Dogecoin About To Explode? DOGE Mimicking Bitcoin Prior to BTC’s Massive 2019 Rally, Says Crypto Trader
A widely followed crypto analyst and trader is predicting that meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) could be headed toward a major rally. The pseudonymous analyst known as Smart Contracter tells his 210,500 Twitter followers that Dogecoin could be on the cusp of a massive rally after witnessing a multi-month downtrend and breaking out of sideways accumulation.
Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Moves $107,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
One of the world’s largest Bitcoin holders just relocated thousands of BTC as the crypto markets witness another sell-off event. The transaction-tracking Whale Alert tells its 2.2 million Twitter followers that one whale sent 5,000 BTC worth $107.98 million from crypto exchange Binance to US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase.
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau – Here’s Why
A popular analyst known for his deep-dive research is laying out what might be on the horizon for a top Ethereum (ETH) competitor. In a new strategy session, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price if the broader altcoin rally keeps on rolling.
Here’s What’s Next for Ethereum and Bitcoin Amid Sharp Crypto Market Downturn, According to Top Analyst
A widely followed crypto analyst is laying out the support levels both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) need to hold to recover from the market’s most recent downswing. The pseudonymous trader known as Rekt Capital tells his 327,000 Twitter followers that the leading smart contract platform could close as low as $1,550 and still recover.
Bitcoin Is Currently Cheap Amid ‘Biggest Oversold Condition in Years’, Says Fidelity Macro Expert – Here’s Why
A top executive at financial services giant Fidelity Investments believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently a bargain. Fidelity’s director of global macro Jurrien Timmer says that based on the thesis that Bitcoin price will rise as its network grows, the flagship crypto asset is looking “cheap”. “If...
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and a Leading Dogecoin Rival, According to Crypto Trader
A popular analyst is providing price target updates for a handful of crypto assets as the markets fight to wrap up the week in positive territory. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,400 Twitter followers that after a week of choppy downward price movement, he still believes Bitcoin (BTC) has enough strength to recapture $28,000 in the near future.
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell Says Crypto Exchange Will Be Forced To Freeze Funds Coming From Tornado Cash
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says that the US government’s decision to sanction Tornado Cash leaves the crypto exchange with no option but to block funds coming in from the coin mixing service. Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department banned Americans from using of Tornado Cash, citing national security...
Bitcoin (BTC) Is Flashing ‘Yellow Flag’ As Prices Move Sideways, Warns Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says recent Bitcoin (BTC) data contains mixed signals that could be cause for concern on the price charts. According to a new post, the market intelligence company suggests that the uptick in wallets which hold between 100 and 10,000 Bitcoin is a bullish indicator from wealthy investors.
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says Crypto Traders Should Prepare To Buy Ethereum Dip – Here’s When
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes says Ethereum (ETH) is likely primed for a corrective move in the coming weeks regardless of the outcome of its upcoming update. In a new blog post, Hayes argues that if The Merge is unsuccessful, the leading smart contract platform could witness a sharp decrease in price.
Derivatives Giant CME Group To Launch Ethereum Options Ahead of ETH 2.0 Merge
The world’s largest financial derivatives exchange is announcing a plan to roll out a new Ethereum-based financial product ahead of the leading smart contract platform’s upcoming upgrade in mid-September. In a new statement, the CME Group says that it is launching options for Ethereum (ETH) futures on September...
Huobi Stablecoin Briefly De-Pegs From US Dollar Due to Liquidity Issues
The stablecoin of crypto exchange platform Huobi briefly de-pegged from the US dollar due to liquidity problems. The stablecoin, HUSD, dipped to as low as $0.87 before its liquidity crisis was resolved in just a few hours and it regained its peg. It is trading for $0.996 at time of...
Top Stablecoin Tether (USDT) Slashes Commercial Paper Holdings, Increases Cash and Bank Deposit Reserves
In accordance with promises it made earlier this year, top stablecoin issuer Tether (USDT) has begun to slash its commercial paper holdings. In the second quarter of 2022, Tether reduced its commercial paper holdings from $20 billion to $8.5 billion, a decrease of more than 58%, according to a new report from the company.
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Outlines What’s Next for Cosmos, Aave, Elrond and Two Ethereum Rivals
A popular analyst is digging into the charts to update his price targets for a handful of leading crypto assets. Michaël van de Poppe first tells his 622,600 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close eye on support levels for scalability and interoperability ecosystem Cosmos (ATOM), which recently gave up gains from the latest leg of an extended rally dating back to mid-June.
