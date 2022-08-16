Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Killer Klowns From Outer Space Return in New Short for Halloween Horror Nights
Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights event has confirmed this week that the Killer Klowns From Outer Space will return to their Hollywood event, and they've announced they're back with a great short film. This marks the second time that the cult horror movie from Chiodo brothers has been present at the Los Angeles attraction, having previously appeared during the 2019 event among their many haunted "mazes." You can check out the new Killer Klowns-themed ad for Halloween Horror nights below along with new details on this year's version of the maze based on the film.
Jordan Peele, The Weeknd attractions come to Universal Halloween Horror Nights
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Hollywood announced new Jordan Peele attractions at Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday. The Halloween attraction opens Sept. 8. For Halloween, Universal's tram tour becomes the "Terror Tram" which drops guests off in horror-themed experiences on the studio lot. This year's terror tram will include Peele's Us and Nope.
Collider
‘The Mummy’ and ‘The Bride of Frankenstein’ Coming This Halloween in Universal Monsters 4K Set
Halloween is quickly sneaking up on us which means it’s almost time for us to watch our favorite horror classics. While some fans think of films like Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street when the genre comes up in a conversation, more so than Michal Myers or Freddy Kruger, the Universal Monsters have been a staple of the Halloween season for almost a century. Now with the spooky holiday right around the corner, this prolific studio is preparing to release their Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection Volume 2 set on October 11.
Count Down To Halloween With The Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights Of Halloween Calendar
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you love counting down the days to Christmas with an Advent calendar, you...
Popculture
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles
Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
Another Iconic Disney Parks Ride Is Getting A Movie
Following Pirates of the Caribbean and a brand new Haunted Mansion, another Disney ride is getting the big screen treatment.
Collider
'Halloween' Gutter Garb Collection Takes Fans Back to “The Night He Came Home”
Halloween is quickly sneaking up on us. That means it's almost time to watch all our favorite classic horror movies. Nothing starts off the spooky season better than John Carpenter's Halloween and now Gutter Garb has unveiled their new officially licensed Halloween collection that is sure to give fans at least one good scare.
Halloween: 5 Thoughts I Had While Rewatching The 1978 Horror Movie Classic
Halloween is a 1978 horror movie classic that is getting yet another sequel in 2022 - but I decided to revisit the first movie. Here are some thoughts I had.
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
The Best Horror Movies To Stream On Paramount Plus Right Now
A Quiet Place and World War Z are just some of the amazing horror movies Paramount Plus has to offer.
Collider
Alamo Drafthouse Hosting 40th Anniversary Screening of 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch'
Before you flock to the theaters for the next installment of David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is inviting fans to revisit one of the original films in the horror franchise. This year, in honor of its 40-year anniversary, Alamo Drafthouse's Graveyard Shift is bringing Halloween III: Season of the Witch back to the big screen for a limited theatrical release this August. Michael Myers won't be there, but you should be!
ComicBook
Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood Unveils Plans for Terror Tram Honoring Us and Nope
A beloved feature of Universal Studios Hollywood is the tram that takes guests on a tour of the studio's backlot, and when the spooky season arrives, the attraction gets an unsettling overhaul as part of Halloween Horror Nights. Various movies, TV series, and franchises are celebrated with this "Terror Tram" and this year will see a celebration of Jordan Peele films Us and Nope. With the Jupiter's Claim set from Nope being added to the tram experience as a permanent fixture, Peele fans will get to immerse themselves even further into his disturbing worlds, thanks to the inclusion of "tethered" characters from Us. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off on September 8th and runs select nights through October 31st.
19 Times Otherwise Great TV Shows Made Decisions That Fans Thought Were Questionable At Best, Show-Ruining At Worst
Colin saying *that* about Penelope on Bridgerton while she's already having the worst sort of night it's possible to have in the Regency (without getting involved in a duel) is just...so...crushing.
WDW News Today
New Classic Monsters Lunch Boxes at Universal Studios Hollywood
These retro tin lunch boxes feature the classic Universal Monsters, paying homage to the movies that gave the film studio its start. The front and back sides of this lunch box showcase iconic scenes from the classic monster movie, “The Mummy.”. The top and sides of this lunch box...
Popculture
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Sets Premiere Date on Peacock for Theatrical and Extended Version Release
Jurassic World: Dominion has set a premiere date on Peacock, for both the theatrical and extended versions of the film. The streaming service has announced that the third Jurassic World movie, from Universal Pictures, will begin streaming exclusively on September 2, 2022. Peacock users will also be able to stream an all-new extended edition of the movie, which features 14 extra minutes of the film and an alternate opening.
‘Halloween’ Creator, John Carpenter, Reunites With Car Used In 1978 Classic Movie
It was a special experience for director John Carpenter, and one he refused to be tight-lipped about as he took to Instagram to reveal his delight at being reunited with the original limited (LTD) station wagon used in his 1978 classic horror movie, Halloween. He shared pictures of himself appraising the vehicle with a caption: “I would like to thank @joey_wheels_ for reuniting me with the original station wagon from my movie Halloween – released in 1978. Special thanks to all the fans who came out as well! #halloween #theshape #steelcitycon2022.”
digitalspy.com
Margot Robbie teaming up with Disney for movie based on Disneyland ride
Margot Robbie is teaming up with Disney for a film based on one of the company's most iconic theme park properties. The Harley Quinn actress is signed up to produce a movie based on Disneyland's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a mine train-style coaster that takes riders through the base of a canyon during an earthquake.
Thrillist
There Is Going to Be a 'Jumanji' Theme Park Opening Next Year
Theme parks around the world are going hard after creating theme areas based on ubiquitous film franchises. DisneyWorld has expanded the footprint of its Marvel heroes. Universal Studios has its Harry Potter theme area, as well as an expanding Jurassic World area. So, it only makes sense that we're getting even more theme parks like this.
ComicBook
Jurassic World Dominion Director Wants an R-Rated Movie in the Franchise
The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film franchises have stuck firmly to PG-13 ratings over the years, ensuring that they could cast a wide audience net and get families into the theaters. The Jurassic World films have even tamed things down in recent years, showing less blood and violence than the original Jurassic Park films. What if the series moved in the opposite direction, though? What would an R-rated Jurassic movie look like?
ComicBook
D23 Expo: Chadwick Boseman, Kristen Bell, and More to Be Honored as Disney Legends
Ahead of the 2022 version of the D23 Expo, which will kick off next month, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed the 14 honorees that will be acknowledge as Disney Legends during their special event. Among those confirmed to be awarded the honor will be much of the Frozen cast including Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, and Idina Menzel, plus the late Marvel star Chadwick Boseman. Disney awards each of their "Disney Legends" with two-foot-tall bronze sculpture with their bronzed hand prints displayed in the Disney Legends Plaza at the Company's Burbank headquarters. Check out the full list of honorees below.
