Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022
Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a ‘Top Pick,’ investors should take note.
Why Analog Devices Stock Fell, Despite Strong Earnings
Despite the warning over economic uncertainty, TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus shows that Wall Street professionals remain bullish on Analog Devices stock. Analog Devices (ADI) delivered Fiscal Q3-2022 earnings results that both increased from the year-ago quarter and exceeded Wall Street expectations. The company also issued an upbeat outlook for Q4. Despite its strong earnings, the stock price has fallen, probably because of management’s comments about slowing orders.
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal
Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in.
Applied Materials Reports Q3 Earnings — Here are the Results
Applied Materials’ Fiscal Q3 earnings results proved enough to leave investors content, as the stock is up slightly after the report. In addition, analysts and hedge funds alike are bullish on the stock. After market close today, semiconductor equipment company Applied Materials (AMAT) reported its Fiscal Q3-2022 earnings results....
NICE Stock Down Despite Q2 Beat; Street Says Buy
NICE has delivered a robust Q2 performance on the back of strength in its Cloud vertical. Meanwhile, two Wall Street heavyweights have upped their NICE stakes. Shares of cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions provider NICE Ltd. (NICE) are in the red so far today despite robust Q2 earnings results, marked by margin expansion and upbeat guidance.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Three Dividend Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings from Analysts
High-yield dividend stocks have been incredibly resilient this year. As the market rally picks up steam, the following names seem likely to hold their own, even if everything else goes back on the retreat. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a closer look at three dividend...
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
Kohl’s Stock is Down after Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
Kohl’s stock took a significant hit this morning after releasing its Q2 Earnings. While there are some positive signs for Kohl’s going forward, it’s likely a good idea to get out of the storm that’s to come for now. It’s not shaping up to be a...
Is Recently Listed Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) a Good Stock to Buy?
In this article, we will learn why automotive services provider Driven Brands could be a good investment option for prospective investors. North Carolina-based Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), which went public in January 2021, is one of the largest automotive services companies in North America. The company’s financial performance has been impressive, and its prospects appear very bright. On TipRanks, analysts, bloggers, hedge funds, and retail investors look bullish, which makes DRVN stock a good investment option.
Wall Street is warning investors not to try to time the bottom in stocks — with the bear market potentially dragging on into 2023
Strategists at big banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have warned investors not to buy stocks just yet, despite the recent sustained rally.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
While BILL, WEBR, and FL stocks gained in Friday’s early trade, STNE and BBBY slipped. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Domestic merchandise retail store chain Bed Bath &...
Is Power Corporation Stock’s 5.6% Dividend Worth It?
Investors may see a diversified, relatively safe 5.6%-yielding stock such as Power Corporation and get excited about it, and that’s fair. However, due to the company’s fundamentals not being perfect, we believe there are better dividend opportunities elsewhere. Power Corporation of Canada (TSE: POW) is a relatively large...
Meta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
Meta Platforms stock is down significantly this year amid weak ad spending, heightened competition from TikTok, and Apple’s iOS policy changes. That said, several Wall Street analysts continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. This year has been very challenging for Meta Platforms’ (META) investors. Meta’s...
Upstart Stock Forecast: Could See a Pick-Me-Up from New Lending Partnership
Upstart has been chosen as the preferred lending partner for Alliant Credit’s members. However, operational headwinds continue to plague the company as investors did not react kindly to the news. Artificial intelligence (AI) enabled lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) recently announced a partnership with Alliant Credit, a leading credit...
360 DigiTech Stock Falls on Q2 Earnings Miss
While 360 DigiTech missed second-quarter earnings estimates in a challenging backdrop, the company continues to gain traction with certain impressive metrics. Shares of Chinese financial technology platform 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) were down in the pre-market session on Friday after the company’s second-quarter bottom line came in lower than a year ago.
Here’s What TipRanks’ Data Tells Us About Retail Stocks’ Earnings
The week witnessed the earnings of some of the largest American retailers. Today we look at two of TipRanks tools to gauge how the recent earnings week for Retailers has been. A majority of American retailers reported earnings this week. Retailers sent out mixed signals, with some beating Wall Street expectations handsomely while a few failed miserably. Undoubtedly, the stock prices of most of these companies had already priced in a weak earnings season.
Wolfspeed Reports Q4 Results; Here’s Why the Stock Soared
Wolfspeed has delivered robust fourth-quarter numbers marked by an improved bottom line. Meanwhile, a major name on the Street has doubled down on the stock. Shares of silicon carbide and gallium nitride solutions provider Wolfspeed (WOLF) rose sharply yesterday following the company’s robust fourth-quarter showing. Revenue jumped 56.7% year-over-year to $228.5 million, outperforming estimates by ~$21 million. Impressively, Wolfspeed’s earnings per share of -$0.02 beat estimates of -$0.10. This is the eighth consecutive quarter that WOLF has successfully beaten bottom-line consensus estimates.
What’s Restricting Alibaba Stock’s Upside Potential?
Alibaba impressed investors with its better-than-expected performance in its most recent quarter. However, macro uncertainty and a soft consumption outlook restrict the stock’s upside potential. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) recently surprised investors with a better-than-expected Fiscal Q1 performance. However, the quarterly beat failed to lift the stock for more than...
