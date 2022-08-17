Man pleads guilty in Elkton-area drug case

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wilmington Police Charge Two Suspects in 2016 Murder
WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police Cold Case Unit investigation has resulted in charges against two men in connection with a 2016 murder. On May 7, 2016, at approximately 6:22 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of West Third Street in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Officers located 34-year-old Terrance Kinard, who had been shot and later succumbed to his injuries.
New Castle Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on gun and drug charges. On August 9 at approximately 9:15 p.m., members of the Safe Streets Task Force were in the 300 block of West 7th Street. Police attempted to make contact with 21-year-old Byeer Cherry of New Castle. Cherry attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 18 grams of marijuana.
Wilmington Teenager Arrested for Burglary and Car Theft
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a 17-year-old on burglary and vehicle theft charges following a crash. Authorities state that on August 14 at approximately 9:25 p.m., a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had run a red light. The vehicle fled, and crashed into an occupied vehicle a few moments later in the 2700 block of West Street. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, then fled from the vehicle and ran into a home, where he was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was found to have been stolen.
firststateupdate.com
DOC Confirms Two Corrections Officers Seriously Injured By Inmate Thursday
Officials with the Delaware Department of Correction has confirmed that two of its officers were injured on Thursday. Authorities said on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., 2 Correctional Officers assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) were injured after being assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
MyChesCo
Oxford Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2018 Murder
WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft sentenced 48-year-old Daniel Proffitt of Oxford, Pennsylvania to life in prison for the murder of 64-year-old Anna Johnson in 2018 inside the East Nottingham Township home they shared, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. A jury found the defendant guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder and strangulation in July 2021.
Police Arrest Newark Man for Carrying Loaded Gun
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on August 12 at approximately 8:34 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the area of A and Chapel Streets when they made contact with 26-year-old David King. King was stopped and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and 33.8 grams of marijuana.
WBOC
Two Correctional Officers Assaulted at Vaughn Correctional Center
SMYRNA, Del. (AP) - Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an...
WDEL 1150AM
WPD says it has solved a 2016 cold case murder
Two men are being charged in a Wilmington cold case murder. Murad Diggs, 39, and Raheem Brown, 33, are charged in the shooting death of Terrance Kinard, 34, who was gunned down in May 2016 in the city's Hilltop neighborhood. WPD's Cold Case Unit never stopped investigating the shooting. Cold...
Wanted Man Arrested While Carrying Loaded Handgun
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on August 5 at approximately 3:53 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 800 block of West 4th Street when they observed 20-year-old Tahlir Wright. Police were aware that Wright had an outstanding capias for his arrest and took him into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 64 grams of marijuana.
firststateupdate.com
Two Corrections Officers Reportedly Beaten By Inmate In Smyrna Thursday
The Delaware Department of Correction is investigating an assault on two correctional officers at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, according to multiple sources familiar with the incident. Sources tell FSU that two officers were doing their rounds in the C-Wing of the prison where they encountered a...
Oxford Woman Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Steal Police Officer’s Gun
WEST CHESTER, PA — Wednesday, August 17th, was a typical day on the job for the West Chester Police Department until officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of W. Chestnut St for an unconscious female. When police arrived on the scene, they made contact with Paige Lafferty, a...
Delaware Man Arrested for Attempted Fraud and Gun Possession in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — Parkesburg Police say that on August 9th, 2022, they arrested and charged 22-year-old Kevin Capel of Dover, Delaware, with Forgery and related criminal offenses after he attempted to defraud Fulton Bank at 100 West First Avenue out of thousands of dollars. Officers also removed a loaded...
Teen absconded after ordered to home detention for alleged stabbing in Elkton
A 14-year-old Elkton girl remains at large after allegedly stabbing another 14-year-old female and then skipping out on home detention prompting frustration on the part of police.
Police arrest, charge 21-year-old in June murder
A Baltimore 21-year-old has been charged with 1st degree murder in the shooting death of a man on June 15th. The suspect was arrested August 12th
foxbaltimore.com
Police release body-camera video of in-custody death during apparent drug overdose
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released body-camera video of the death of a man in custody. The man appears to have been suffering from a drug overdose. The incident happened on the morning of August 4 in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue. Police were called to that location because of reports of a man trying to kill himself.
Wilmington Detectives Identify, Arrest 19-Year-Old for April 15 Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with an April 15 shooting incident. Authorities state that on April 15 at approximately 1:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 22nd Street in reference to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
Correctional Officers, Inmates, Sentenced In Jessup Max Security Smuggling Scheme
Looks like orange is the new black for over a dozen people sentenced in a federal racketeering conspiracy involving inmates and corrections officers at the Jessup Correctional Institution, officials say. The 15 co-conspirators ran a scheme where both inmates and outside facilitators bribed correctional officers to smuggle in contraband such...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Out On Unsecured Bond In Stolen Car Case, Woman Flees Police In Stolen Car
Newark Police have issued a warrant for a woman that fled from them in a stolen vehicle according to Lt. Andrew Rubin. Rubin said just before 7:00 pm, on August 13, 2022, a Newark Police officer patrolling the 1100-block of South College Avenue observed a vehicle stopped and blocking the entrance/exit driveway for a business. The officer contacted the driver and determined that the vehicle was not displaying a registration plate. During the course of the investigation, the vehicle was found to have been reported stolen in Raleigh, North Carolina said Rubin.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police Detectives have obtained surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle. Detectives from the Traffic Services Unit obtained surveillance footage. The vehicle in the video is the suspect vehicle for this investigation. The vehicle sought is a 2017-2020 Honda CRV ivory/cream color, with heavy right-side damage. The vehicle...
25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants
WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
