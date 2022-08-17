Read full article on original website
Eight Candidates Apply for Wausau School Board Seat
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to begin the process of filling a vacancy in their ranks. Eight people have applied for one seat. According to Clerk Cassie Peck, they are (in alphabetical order):. A. Brandon Jensen. B. Barbara Newton.
Merrill School Board To Bring Back Referendum Question
MERRILL, WI. (WAOW-WSAU) — The Merrill Area Public School District will be trying to pass the same referendum that failed in April. The Board of Directors voted Wednesday unanimously to place a $2.5 million referendum on November’s ballot, which would address budget concerns within the district if passed.
Head Of Taylor County’s Veterans Service Office Resigns Amid Alleged Threats
MEDFORD, Wi (WAOW TV-WSAU) – – The Taylor County’s Chief Veterans Service officer made a surprise announcement of resignation at Friday’s board meeting, surprising and upsetting board members. Shellie Shaw was not present herself for the meeting, instead sending in her letter of resignation to the...
MetroRide Director “Encouraged” by Recent Hiring Trends
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — It isn’t perfect but Wausau MetroRide director Greg Seubert says they are in a better place now than they were in the spring when it comes to staffing. He told the Transit Commission on Thursday that the strategy to take four part-time driver positions and bump them up to full-time yielded seven applicants including one person who had been a driver in the Eau Claire area but was relocating to Wausau.
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
Task force looks at Central Wisconsin housing trends
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area planning commission is trying to address the housing issues in Central Wisconsin. North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission held an open house Wednesday at Wausau City Hall, presenting their plan to gather data to tackle the housing crisis. New data from the 2020...
Lincoln County Fair Is Open
MERRILL, WI. (WAOW-WSAU) — Wednesday marked the first day of five for Lincoln County Fair this year. It’s estimated that the fair brings in close to 30,000 people every year, and admission is free. Rides opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., after most operations started at noon, including food...
