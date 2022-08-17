ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music of the Americas Announces Fall 2022 Slate

The Music of the Americas has announced its fall slate of concerts and talks. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic showcases. Concerts and performances will take place in New York, with one in Washington DC. There will also be video versions of events available for later viewing.
Michael Shapiro’s ‘VOICES’ to World Premiere in New York

Michael Shapiro’s VOICES is set to make its world premiere in New York City’s famed Central Synagogue. The piece will be performed on Nov. 10, 2022 and will feature Daniel Mutlu, the Senior Cantor of Central Synagogue, Ember Choral Arts, and the American Modern Ensemble, conducted by Deborah Simpkin King.
Sparks & Wiry Cries Announces 2023 SongSLAM

Sparks & Wiry Cries has announced its 2023 songSLAM Festival from January 10 to 13, 2023, in New York with events at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, DiMenna Center for the Arts, and Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. The Festival opens with a preview of Freedom on the...
