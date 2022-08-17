ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's detectives investigating after 32-year-old man shot to death in La Presa

By Alex Riggins, Teri Figueroa
 4 days ago

Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death in the La Presa area of Spring Valley late Tuesday, sheriff's officials said.

Just before 9:30 p.m., deputies received reports of gunfire at the intersection of Thayer Drive and Jamacha Boulevard, the department said in a news release.

They arrived to find a 32-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Deputies administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took the man to a hospital, where he died.

The department said they are withholding the slain man's name "for investigative reasons."

The motive and circumstances are under investigation, and officials said they had no information about the shooter.

Officials asked anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call sheriff's homicide detectives at (858) 285-6330 during business hours, or after hours at the department's non-emergency line (858) 565-5200.

Anonymous tips can be lift by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or at sdcrimestoppers.org .

Updates :
9:43 a.m. Aug. 17, 2022 : This story was updated with information from the Sheriff’s Department.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

