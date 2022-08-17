Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 19-22
PHOENIX - Drivers in Phoenix and in the east Valley will see some traffic troubles this weekend due to construction on Loop 101 and Interstate 10. In Phoenix, the eastbound lanes will be closed between State Route 51 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
AZFamily
Rain floods East Valley neighborhoods as monsoon storms continue
Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to cross flooded wash at Scottsdale-Carefree border. Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria. Updated:...
AZFamily
East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to...
azdot.gov
ADOT closes SR 88 from Roosevelt Dam to Apache Lake Marina
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway and create hazardous conditions for drivers. The closure began midday Friday, August 19, and is...
AZFamily
Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria
Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area.
ABC 15 News
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley Friday afternoon. More storms are expected through the evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 10:22 p.m.) Apache Junction: 0.04"
ABC 15 News
Thousands without power in West Valley following devastating storm
PEORIA, AZ — Storms wreaked havoc in the West Valley Thursday, snapping trees and leaving thousands without power. Ring camera given to us by a viewer captures the heavy rain brought by the monsoon storm that rolled through the area Thursday night. You can hear the hail-like rain hitting the camera in force.
AZFamily
Deadly crash shuts down part of the US 60 in east Mesa
Rain poured onto burn scars around the San Francisco Peaks on Wednesday and that sent floodwaters down the mountain. Various viewers saw the rain come down in the West Valley on Wednesday. Goodwill offering 25% discount on clothing for National Thrift Store Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. To celebrate...
KTAR.com
Heavy rain hits part of Valley on Thursday, many left without power
PHOENIX — Thursday started one of the strongest local weather systems of the season as rain pounded and residents around the Valley were left without power. Starting Thursday and lasting through Monday, some areas in Phoenix could see up to 3 inches of rain. The rain started around 4...
AZFamily
Deadly crash shuts down Bell Road in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed and another injured after a car crashed into a pole in north Phoenix. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix police confirm that a man in his late 40s was pronounced dead on scene and that a woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved.
Arizona Schools Closed, Thousands Without Power After Powerful Storms
The storm left behind tons of damage.
AZFamily
Rain floods north Phoenix intersection
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms moving into the Valley again Friday amid Flood Watch
PHOENIX — More rain is hitting parts of the Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances expected to continue through the weekend. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 2:32 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Gold Canyon, Queen Valley and Florence Junction,...
1 Person Dead After Fatal Collision In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
DPS reports state that a fatal collision took place on Thursday in Phoenix. The accident took place on Bell Road and 21st Avenue. The incident left one man dead and one woman in critical condition. The accident also closed down Bell Road throughout [..]
AZFamily
Cleanup underway in Buckeye's Verrado neighborhood after monsoon storm
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:01 PM MST. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his...
KTAR.com
Storms on Friday, Saturday could bring flooding, over 2 inches of rain to most of metro Phoenix
PHOENIX — A meteorologist says the strongest storm system of the monsoon season will hit metro Phoenix over the next couple of days. The storm system from south of the Valley is expected to converge with one from the north, leading to heavy moisture mostly on Friday and Saturday, James Sawtelle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.
fox10phoenix.com
Multiple vehicles, house damaged after Phoenix car fire spreads to home
PHOENIX - Phoenix firefighters were kept busy overnight after a fire broke out at a home near 16th Street and Montecito. Fire crews responded to the scene after midnight on Aug. 17 to find that flames coming from a car had spread to a nearby home. First responders were able...
L.A. Weekly
Bridgette Lee Armijo Killed, 6 Injured in Accident near Northern Avenue [Glendale, AZ]
34-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Pronounced Dead after Head-On Collision near 67th Avenue. The incident happened on August 14th, just after 6:30 p.m., near 67th and Northern Avenues, per initial reports. Furthermore, police said a pickup truck attempted to turn left and crashed into a sedan. The sedan had five occupants, including...
L.A. Weekly
Enrique Macias and Cesar Mier Dead, Kimball Pardini Arrested after Rollover Crash on U.S. 60 [Mesa, AZ]
Two Men Killed in Speeding Accident near Sossaman Road. Just before 3:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Sossaman Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, the driver of a Mercedes Benz was speeding when they struck a pickup-truck. Upon impact, the pickup-truck rolled...
Pregnant Woman Died, Six Other Injured In A Head-On Crash In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
In Glendale, police responded to a head-on crash that killed a pregnant woman and injured six others. At the time of the accident, Brigitte Armijo was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police reported that her three young children and [..]
