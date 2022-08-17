PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed and another injured after a car crashed into a pole in north Phoenix. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix police confirm that a man in his late 40s was pronounced dead on scene and that a woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO