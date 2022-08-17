ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carefree, AZ

AZFamily

Rain floods East Valley neighborhoods as monsoon storms continue

Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to cross flooded wash at Scottsdale-Carefree border. Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azdot.gov

ADOT closes SR 88 from Roosevelt Dam to Apache Lake Marina

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway and create hazardous conditions for drivers. The closure began midday Friday, August 19, and is...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria

Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley Friday afternoon. More storms are expected through the evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 10:22 p.m.) Apache Junction: 0.04"
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Thousands without power in West Valley following devastating storm

PEORIA, AZ — Storms wreaked havoc in the West Valley Thursday, snapping trees and leaving thousands without power. Ring camera given to us by a viewer captures the heavy rain brought by the monsoon storm that rolled through the area Thursday night. You can hear the hail-like rain hitting the camera in force.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash shuts down part of the US 60 in east Mesa

Rain poured onto burn scars around the San Francisco Peaks on Wednesday and that sent floodwaters down the mountain. Various viewers saw the rain come down in the West Valley on Wednesday. Goodwill offering 25% discount on clothing for National Thrift Store Day.
KTAR.com

Heavy rain hits part of Valley on Thursday, many left without power

PHOENIX — Thursday started one of the strongest local weather systems of the season as rain pounded and residents around the Valley were left without power. Starting Thursday and lasting through Monday, some areas in Phoenix could see up to 3 inches of rain. The rain started around 4...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash shuts down Bell Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed and another injured after a car crashed into a pole in north Phoenix. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix police confirm that a man in his late 40s was pronounced dead on scene and that a woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rain floods north Phoenix intersection

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cleanup underway in Buckeye's Verrado neighborhood after monsoon storm

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Storms on Friday, Saturday could bring flooding, over 2 inches of rain to most of metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — A meteorologist says the strongest storm system of the monsoon season will hit metro Phoenix over the next couple of days. The storm system from south of the Valley is expected to converge with one from the north, leading to heavy moisture mostly on Friday and Saturday, James Sawtelle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ

