Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278.Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.Usman (20-2) entered UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, unbeaten in the UFC and on a 19-fight win streak....

UFC ・ 1 HOUR AGO