Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Plans To Fight Till Age Of 40: Comeback Was Hard Decision
Even boxing superfan LL Cool J can call it a comeback. Deontay Wilder will return to the ring one year after suffering his second career loss to Tyson Fury when the former heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 headlining a FOX pay-per-view.
Leon Edwards knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with head kick to win UFC welterweight title at the death
Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278.Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.Usman (20-2) entered UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, unbeaten in the UFC and on a 19-fight win streak....
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Wilder Picks Usyk To Beat Joshua, Ortiz To Best Ruiz In 'Devastating Fashion'
Deontay Wilder is a prime player once again in the heavyweight picture. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will return to the ring following back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury to take on former sparring partner Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 to headline a FOX pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Says His 'Gut Feeling' Is That Usyk Beats Joshua
Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must make wholesale changes to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Holyfield, however, is not convinced that Joshua, who has been criticized for fighting timidly against Usyk, a career cruiserweight, can transform himself to...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia To Return October 29 In San Diego; Opponent Nearly Finalized
Jaime Munguia is still waiting on a finalized opponent but has a date and location for his next ring adventure. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the unbeaten former WBO junior middleweight titlist will return to the ring October 29 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The full details of the bout remain in progress, other than his fight once again headlining a DAZN telecast from his home region.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: My Intention is To Knock Out Andy Ruiz, I Guarantee This Won't Go Distance
Top heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz will be aiming to close the show when he faces former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr. on September 4, Labor Day Weekend, as the headline bout of a FOX Sports Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: Joshua Can't Outbox Usyk…But We're Also Not Going In There To Be A Brawler
Trainer Robert Garcia wants Anthony Joshua to pursue the middle course in his upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua was criticized last September for failing to be more aggressive against Ukraine’s Usyk, a former cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion. Joshua himself has acknowledged the need to fight more assertively against Usyk and went out and hired Garcia, the California native and former fighter who is regarded as an offensive-minded coach.
Boxing Scene
Gutierrez: Garcia Is A Tremendous Fighter, But Anyone Would’ve Beat Colbert That Night
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Roger Gutierrez has a healthy respect for Hector Luis Garcia. The WBA 130-pound champion’s opinion of his upcoming opponent isn’t based, though, on the ease with which the undefeated Dominican contender defeated Chris Colbert in his last fight. The strong southpaw replaced an ill Gutierrez as Colbert’s opponent on less than three weeks’ notice, but Garcia dropped the previously unbeaten Brooklyn native during the seventh round and dominated him on the scorecards in their 12-round WBA elimination match (119-108, 118-109, 118-109).
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Joshua: If You Don’t Want to Respect Him For Being a Role Model, Respect His Résumé
Not enough people, even among the British, accord Anthony Joshua the sort of recognition and esteem that he deserves, according to his peeved promoter Eddie Hearn. That may sound like a contradiction to some, considering that the former heavyweight champion is a bonafide superstar in his homeland of England is regarded by many as the leading light of British boxing.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas Tops Golden Boy Fight Night, October 20
Golden Boy will return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, Oct. 20 for its Thursday evening series Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. The special night will be themed pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN. Headlining the show is...
Boxing Scene
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Rematch: CompuBox Punch Stats
Oleksandr Usyk established new highs in punches landed by an Anthony Joshua opponent (170) and most punches landed on Anthony Joshua in a round (39 punches in the 10th round). Over the last three rounds, Usyk out-threw Joshua 232 - 149, and out-landed Joshua 79 - 29. Joshua came into...
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Breaks Down Usyk-Joshua: May Not Be as Simple as Being More Aggressive For Joshua
There was a ripple of excitement when the champ walked into the Said Airlines Club in Jeddah where this week’s open workout was held, but it was not Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua that were making people turn their heads, but Evander Holyfield. The legendary former world cruiserweight and...
Boxing Scene
Navarrete: I Love To Be Active But Reached A Point Where I Needed A Little Bit Of Rest
Emanuel Navarrete was at one point boxing’s most active reigning titlist to where not even the pandemic could keep him out of the ring for very long. This weekend will feature a new look for the two-division and reigning WBO featherweight titlist, who returns ten months after his last fight. It’s the longest inactive stretch since 2014 for the 27-year-old Mexican, who welcomed the break.
Boxing Scene
Callum Smith: Beterbiev is The Fight I Want, I Want To Be Two-Weight Champion
Callum Smith has good memories of Jeddah. It was at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena that he became a world champion in 2018 and he returns to the same venue on Saturday night in the home of moving a step close to becoming a world champion again. Smith beat...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Defends Joshua's Bizarre Rant in Aftermath of Usyk Loss
Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua stunned the audience, and the live viewers, with his post-fight explosion in the aftermath of his decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In a highly anticipated rematch, Usyk retained the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles with a twelve round split decision...
Boxing Scene
Filip Hrgovic Gets Off The Floor, Rallies To Decision Zhang Zhilei in IBF Eliminator
Filip Hrgovic got off the floor to scrape home with a narrow but unanimous decision over Zhilei Zhang in their IBF heavyweight final eliminator, a result that drew plenty of boos from the placid crowd in Jeddah. In an incredibly grueling fight that saw both fight on past the point...
Boxing Scene
Hector Garcia Outworks Roger Gutierrez To Capture WBA Title With Unanimous Decision
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Hector Luis Garcia has gone from an unknown, unproven fighter to a world champion in less than six months. The Dominican southpaw patiently but effectively dominated Roger Gutierrez to win the WBA super featherweight title by unanimous decision Saturday night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The unbeaten Garcia regularly caught Gutierrez with left hands and right hooks, mostly defended himself well against the former champion and completely controlled their 12-round bout to comfortably win on the scorecards of judges Fred Fluty (118-110), Alexander Levin (117-111) and Michael Ross (117-111).
Boxing Scene
Joshua: I Can Bring Fury Out Of Retirement; He's Not Thought Of His Life After Boxing
Anthony Joshua has taken Tyson Fury’s latest retirement proclamation about as seriously as most people who follow boxing. Joshua is certain that a victory over Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch Saturday night would lure Fury back to the negotiating table for what would be billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history. If the huge heavyweight regains his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts from Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it seemingly would be difficult for Fury to pass on a showdown with Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) that would secure a career-high purse and an opportunity to become boxing’s fully unified champion in their division.
Boxing Scene
Stevie Spark Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Australian Super-Lightweight contender Stevie Spark has signed a multi-fight deal with promotional giants Matchroom Boxing to become Eddie Hearn’s latest recruit down under. The 25-year-old from Toowoomba in Queensland turned professional in 2014 whilst still a teenager, getting off to a perfect start with a TKO win over Kyle Teer at the Rumours International Centre in his hometown.
Boxing Scene
Figueroa: We Heard About Broner Partying, Drinking; We Knew He Wouldn’t Make Weight
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Omar Figueroa Jr. wasn’t the least bit surprised when he learned Monday morning that Adrien Broner pulled out of their fight. Figueroa felt all along that Broner wasn’t taking training camp seriously. At the very least, Figueroa figured Broner wouldn’t be able to get down to their contracted weight of 140 pounds for a 12-round fight that was supposed to headline Showtime’s four-bout broadcast Saturday night from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (8 p.m. ET; 5 p.m. PT).
