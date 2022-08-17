Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Related
Managing the challenges of college
MINNEAPOLIS — College freshmen are moving into the dorms and beginning their lives away from home for the first time -- leaving parents worried about how they will manage all that freedom. Will they get enough sleep, eat well and make good choices?. Developmental psychologist Dr. Marti Erickson offers...
WCCO-TV launching new newscast, adds North Carolina anchor, meteorologist
Big television news from WCCO-TV on Friday as the Twin Cities CBS affiliate unveiled a new newscast and meteorologist from North Carolina who will work as a reporter and anchor at Minnesota. Beginning Monday, Sept. 5, WCCO will debut a 4 p.m. weekday newscast, effectively replacing the hour previously filled...
The answer to winter woes: St. Paul's upcoming Palm Springs-style supper club
A rendering of The Apostle Supper Club set to open mid-September at Kellogg Blvd. and West 7th St. in downtown St. Paul. Courtesy of Brian Ingram. Chef Brian Ingram will make his return to the kitchen next month at his forthcoming supper club in St. Paul. Ingram is the owner...
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi expected to draw thousands
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — This weekend, thousands of people are expected to attend the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community powwow, or wacipi, a traditional Native American celebration of life, culture and heritage. A number of ceremonies and traditions mark the three-day celebration, many of which hold sacred significance for the community....
3 places to eat in St. Anthony Main
MINNEAPOLIS — Located along the Mississippi River, the historic St. Anthony Main neighborhood in Northeast Minneapolis offers stunning views and great patio dining. Executive Chef Charlie Gibbs runs the kitchens at three restaurants in St. Anthony Main and they all serve different cuisines. Those restaurants are Aster Café, Jefe...
The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In Minnesota
Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
Thousands flood into downtown Minneapolis for Vikings, Twins games Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS — As the summer season nears its end…. "Getting ready for a new season," said Vikings fan Keith Puchtel. The cadence of downtown is picking up with excitement, and anticipation for what tends to be one of the busiest times of the year in downtown Minneapolis. "Vikings are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Suni Lee surprises kids at alma mater Battle Creek Elementary
ST PAUL, Minn. — There are still a couple more weeks before classes resume for St. Paul Public Schools, but Battle Creek Elementary students like Jade Vang returned to their building Thursday to participate in hands-on E-STEAM activities at a back-to-school event hosted by Amazon and, to the students' surprise, Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.
Secrets for grilling up great ribs
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s Ribfest everywhere! From Prior Lake to Mankato and Wilmar to Hugo and beyond – late July and August is "Rib Season" in Minnesota. Even if you can’t get to a festival near you, you can make great ribs at home with a few simple tips.
Gaming on the field and off at the 'Twins Gaming Dugout'
MINNEAPOLIS — This month the Minnesota Twins are trying out something new at Target Field: the Twins Gaming Dugout. KARE 11's Guy Brown headed down to Minneapolis to try out the experience. Ten high-end gaming consoles line the walls at Town Ball Tavern, set up with gaming PCs, Xbox...
North HS appoints former Timberwolves guard Ricky Davis as new head boys basketball coach
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired in July 2022. Minneapolis North High School has officially named its replacement for legendary boys basketball coach Larry McKenzie — a name Minnesotans far and wide might recognize. According to Trent Witz, North's director of basketball operations, former Timberwolves...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio
Multiple sources have confirmed to Bring Me The News that Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio. Bring Me The News understands an internal memo was issued to staff at 830 WCCO-AM Tuesday morning informing them of the latest shakeup, with Max departing along with producer Craig "Hammer" Schroepfer. It...
Bally Sports+ streaming service to launch in Minnesota next month
SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Nicholas Farris is what you'd call a cord-cutter. Rather than subscribe to a cable or satellite package, he consumes television through Hulu Live, which runs as low as $70 per month. "And that's pretty much all we go through," Farris said. As a local...
New rooftop menu at the Hewing Hotel
MINNEAPOLIS — Downtown Minneapolis has come back to life this summer and rooftop patios are filled up nearly every night. The Hewing Hotel not only has a great view, but a fabulous new rooftop menu as well. Chef Marque Collins is the executive chef and joined KARE 11 News...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brendan Fraser announced as celebrity guest at Twin Cities Con
MINNEAPOLIS — The star of numerous movies, including '90s classics like "The Mummy" trilogy and "George of the Jungle" is coming to Minneapolis as a guest of Twin Cities Con. Fraser will join other celebrities like pro wrestler Mick Foley, "Power Rangers" star Johnny Yong Bosch and actor Phil...
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
If you've ever gone to Foster Arend in Rochester or over to Lake City for a fun day in the water, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?
Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair
What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. The Minnesota State Fair is set to kick off its 2022 run next week. And the Great Minnesota Get-Together is one place that makes me super happy. Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0