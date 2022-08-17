ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Managing the challenges of college

MINNEAPOLIS — College freshmen are moving into the dorms and beginning their lives away from home for the first time -- leaving parents worried about how they will manage all that freedom. Will they get enough sleep, eat well and make good choices?. Developmental psychologist Dr. Marti Erickson offers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stillwater, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
KARE 11

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi expected to draw thousands

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — This weekend, thousands of people are expected to attend the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community powwow, or wacipi, a traditional Native American celebration of life, culture and heritage. A number of ceremonies and traditions mark the three-day celebration, many of which hold sacred significance for the community....
KARE 11

3 places to eat in St. Anthony Main

MINNEAPOLIS — Located along the Mississippi River, the historic St. Anthony Main neighborhood in Northeast Minneapolis offers stunning views and great patio dining. Executive Chef Charlie Gibbs runs the kitchens at three restaurants in St. Anthony Main and they all serve different cuisines. Those restaurants are Aster Café, Jefe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In Minnesota

Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrison Keillor
Person
Butch Thompson
Person
Louis Armstrong
KARE 11

Suni Lee surprises kids at alma mater Battle Creek Elementary

ST PAUL, Minn. — There are still a couple more weeks before classes resume for St. Paul Public Schools, but Battle Creek Elementary students like Jade Vang returned to their building Thursday to participate in hands-on E-STEAM activities at a back-to-school event hosted by Amazon and, to the students' surprise, Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Secrets for grilling up great ribs

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s Ribfest everywhere! From Prior Lake to Mankato and Wilmar to Hugo and beyond – late July and August is "Rib Season" in Minnesota. Even if you can’t get to a festival near you, you can make great ribs at home with a few simple tips.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Gaming on the field and off at the 'Twins Gaming Dugout'

MINNEAPOLIS — This month the Minnesota Twins are trying out something new at Target Field: the Twins Gaming Dugout. KARE 11's Guy Brown headed down to Minneapolis to try out the experience. Ten high-end gaming consoles line the walls at Town Ball Tavern, set up with gaming PCs, Xbox...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Jazz Music#Jazz Piano#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Jazz History#Twin Cities#Jelly Roll Morton#Marine#Stillwater High School#The Hall Brothers Band
AM 1390 KRFO

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Bring Me The News

Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio

Multiple sources have confirmed to Bring Me The News that Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio. Bring Me The News understands an internal memo was issued to staff at 830 WCCO-AM Tuesday morning informing them of the latest shakeup, with Max departing along with producer Craig "Hammer" Schroepfer. It...
KARE 11

New rooftop menu at the Hewing Hotel

MINNEAPOLIS — Downtown Minneapolis has come back to life this summer and rooftop patios are filled up nearly every night. The Hewing Hotel not only has a great view, but a fabulous new rooftop menu as well. Chef Marque Collins is the executive chef and joined KARE 11 News...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Quick Country 96.5

Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair

What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. The Minnesota State Fair is set to kick off its 2022 run next week. And the Great Minnesota Get-Together is one place that makes me super happy. Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy