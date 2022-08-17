ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man injured in fall at Lucas Oil Stadium concert

By Neal G. Moore
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A man attending a star-studded rock concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium was hospitalized when he took a serious fall inside the stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

The male victim — who police believe was intoxicated — tripped and fell over a balcony railing during the concert headlined by Motley Crue, according to an Indianapolis police officer at the scene.

The unidentified victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital. His condition was not provided, but police say he is likely to survive.

Motley Crue was joined in concert by Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

