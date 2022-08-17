ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Exclusive-China's EVE to supply BMW with large Tesla-like cylindrical batteries in Europe -sources

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIMCV_0hKAXEz900

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014.SZ) will supply BMW (BMWG.DE) with large cylindrical batteries for its electric cars in Europe, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the German automaker follows Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) in adopting the new technology.

EVE has signed contracts to be BMW's primary supplier of the battery cells in Europe for its new series of electric vehicles due to hit the market from 2025, said one of the people who has direct knowledge of the deal.

Tesla this year started manufacturing its new larger-format 4680 cylindrical battery - denoting 46 millimetres in diameter and 80 millimetres in length. It has said it expects the battery to lower production costs and improve range compared to the current-generation 2170 cylindrical battery.

Guangdong-based EVE's batteries will be similar in size, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Company filings also show EVE is planning a large cylindrical battery plant in central China.

EVE, a supplier to BMW in China, did not directly address Reuters queries when asked for comment. BMW said it plans to release some battery-related news in early September but declined further comment.

The shift by BMW, which currently uses prismatic batteries, underscores growing momentum for larger-format cylindrical batteries. Prismatic batteries, which are rectangular in shape, have become the most common form of auto battery in the past two years as they can be more densely packed, saving on costs. But proponents of cylindrical batteries argue the newer larger format cells have become more cost-effective due to improvements in energy density.

China's CATL (300750.SZ), the world's largest battery maker, is also due to start supplying cylindrical batteries to BMW from 2025. read more

Expectations are high that these batteries will also be large-sized cells. CATL did not respond to a request for comment on planned dimensions.

It was not immediately clear how many batteries BMW plans to procure from EVE and CATL.

EVE's deal with BMW prompted the Chinese company to announce in March that it would build a cylindrical battery production facility in Debrecen, Hungary - its first plant in Europe, according to the person with direct knowledge of the deal.

BMW is also constructing a plant in the same city where it plans to produce EVs developed on its Neue Klasse platform.

Government incentives are driving demand for EVs in Europe and the United States, spurring Chinese battery and EV makers to accelerate plans to set up production bases overseas.

CATL announced last week it would build Europe's biggest battery plant with annual capacity of 100 gigawatt hours, also in Debrecen, to supply European automakers. Mercedes-Benz will be its largest client. read more

With much of fresh battery demand likely to be for large cylindrical cells, Chinese battery makers which have relied on a huge domestic market where prismatic cells reign, will have to change tack like EVE and CATL, said Duan Bing, an analyst at Nomura.

Eve, founded by lithium-ion battery researcher Liu Jincheng in 2001 and also a supplier to Xpeng Inc (9868.HK), is a much smaller player than CATL. It ranks eighth with 2.3% market share in China, according to data from the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance.

By comparison, CATL makes 47.6% of the total batteries installed in EVs in China.

Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Additional reporting by Christina Amann in Berlin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source

Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Europe#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#German#Tesla Inc Lrb
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight

The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

556K+
Followers
350K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy