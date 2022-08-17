ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals New Photo of The Addams Family From ‘Wednesday’ Reboot

As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family. “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”
TV SERIES
The Independent

Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack

Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’

Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
MOVIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus

The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
MOVIES

