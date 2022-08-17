Read full article on original website
Related
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
Netflix Reveals New Photo of The Addams Family From ‘Wednesday’ Reboot
As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family. “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”
Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack
Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
'Better Call Saul' Series Finale: Fans React to Saul Sacrificing Himself to Save His Ex-Wife Kim
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Monday’s series finale of Better Call Saul!. Better Call Saul aired its series finale Monday night and fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the many twists and turns during the final one-hour episode of the Breaking Bad prequel.
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
People
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner on John Dutton Death Rumors
Kevin Costner is dishing on “Yellowstone” Season 5!. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Costner on the future of his character John Dutton. When asked about the new season, Costner said, “There’s some underlying currents that I actually identify… It’s the land that’s at war.”
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Viewers in shock at new Netflix documentary exposing dark horrors of festival that burned to ground
Netflix viewers have been left in shock after tuning in to a new documentary exposing the horrors of an anarchic festival that was burned to the ground. Watch the trailer here:. While the original Woodstock festival in 1969 was a historic love-in of peace and music, the event marking its...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
wegotthiscovered.com
A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus
The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
Comments / 0