BBC
Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as European 200m title slips away
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver after Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji proved too strong in the European Championships 200m final. Kambundji edged into a slight lead with 80m to go and, although Asher-Smith seemed poised to counter, the defending champion could not reel in her rival. The Swiss...
Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona odds, picks and predictions
Real Sociedad (1 win, 0 losses, 0 draws) will welcome Barcelona (0-0-1) to Estadio Anoeta Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona odds and lines, and make our best La Liga bets, picks and predictions. Real Sociedad won their 1st league...
