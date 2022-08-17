ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as European 200m title slips away

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver after Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji proved too strong in the European Championships 200m final. Kambundji edged into a slight lead with 80m to go and, although Asher-Smith seemed poised to counter, the defending champion could not reel in her rival. The Swiss...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy