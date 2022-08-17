Read full article on original website
Netflix Shares First Look at Millie Bobby Brown In 'Enola Holmes 2'
Netflix has now shared the first look at its upcoming sequel to Enola Holmes. The new stills were published over at Entertainment Weekly and offer fans of the original film a glimpse at what the follow-up would look like, with three images showcasing the returning Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge as well as Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s new character. Helena Bonham Carter has also been confirmed to reprise her role as Eudoria Holmes with Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokomo also coming back for the sequel.
'One-Punch Man' Season 3 Begins Production
Following an announcement earlier this month indicating that the Garou Arc has officially concluded in the manga after seven years of development, a key visual featuring the powerful Saitama and “Hero Hunter” Garou has emerged, announcing the highly-anticipated return of the One-Punch Man anime series for season 3.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume
It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
Shazam Declares Drake Its Most Popular Artist
On the 20th anniversary of the service’s launch, Shazam has declared that Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time. The rapper has over 350 million Shazams across his discography, counting both his own tracks and those he’s featured on. For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app...
Teletubbies: Fans cannot get over grown-up sun baby after Big Breakfast appearance
The woman who played the Teletubbies sun baby as a child appeared on Big Breakfast this morning (20 August), with fans floored by how grown-up she now is.Jess Smith appeared on the revived Channel 4 series, after revealing herself as the baby from the Nineties children’s show that ran on BBC Two from 1997 to 2001.Several years ago, Smith had written on Facebook: “I’ve decided it’s time to tell everyone. I used to hide it but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university, I’ve gained the confidence to come out with it.“I am the sun from...
Pusha T Performs "Brambleton" and "Dreamin of The Past" for Vevo Ctrl Series
Pusha T recently graced the Vevo Ctrl stage to perform two cuts off his latest album, It’s Almost Dry. The rapper shared a live performance of the album opener “Brambleton,” produced by Pharrell Williams, and the Kanye West-featuring and produced track “Dreamin of The Past,” which saw King Push in all-white outfit while performing in front of a hanging microphone.
Fivio Foreign Drops New Track and Music Video “London Freestyle”
A few months after the release of his debut album B.I.B.L.E., Fivio Foreign has returned with some new music. Accompanied by an official video, “London Freestyle” hears the New York drill rapper reflect on his newfound success in the music industry and the pressure to keep moving upwards.
J.I.D. Drops New Seven-Minute Loosie "2007" Featuring His Dad, J. Cole and Ib Hamad
With his new album The Forever Story set to drop at the end of August, J.I.D. continues to build momentum with his new track “2007.”. Clocking in at approximately seven-and-a-half minutes long, the cut is produced by Latrell James, Christo and the artist himself and features guest appearances from his dad, Carl Louis Route Jr, who delivers the interlude, Dreamville President Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, who is on the first verse and J. Cole, who hops on the outro. “2007” tells the full journey of his musical career, starting from meeting EARTHGANG in university to signing with Dreamville rather than Quality Control and releasing The Never Story in 2017.
'Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed' Announces October Release Date
After revealing a first look at the game back in March, IllFonic has finally announced a release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. The asymmetrical multiplayer title is now scheduled to arrive in October and allows fans of the longstanding franchise to link up with up to four other friends in a 4v1 ghost-hunting showdown.
Streaming Overtakes Cable as Most-Watched Platform for the First Time in History
Streaming has made history as it overtook cable as the most-watched platform for the first time ever. According to reports, July 2022 marked streaming’s fifth consecutive high in its share of TV usage, making up 34.8%. THR notes that the jump from June’s 33.7% was pushed by the release of the Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2, which earned 18 billion minutes of viewing time in July, along with shows like The Umbrella Academy and The Boys. Netflix led all the streaming services by making up 8% of TV use, followed by YouTube with 7.3%, Hulu with 3.6%, Amazon Prime Video with 3%, Disney+ with 1.8% and HBO Max with 1%.
'Marvel's Avengers' Adds Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes as Next Playable Character
Following the recruitment of Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor in Square Enix‘s Marvel’s Avengers, the developer has now announced that Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, will soon join as the game’s next playable character. Bucky Barnes will be the game’s 12th playable character, joining the original crew of Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Black Widow and Thor as well as subsequent additions Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, Black Panther, Spider-Man and Mighty Thor.
Sean Wotherspoon and adidas Originals' Hot Wheels Collab Revs Into Action
Sean Wotherspoon and adidas Originals‘ collaborative partnership continues, but not as you expected it — the threeway collaboration that introduces Hot Wheels into the mix is finally, and officially, happening. Leading the collaboration is Wotherspoon’s adidas Originals Superturf Adventure and the latter’s signature slide, the Adilette. For the...
'Fallout' TV Show Set Photos Surface
After learning that filming for the show is already underway, we now have set photos from Amazon Prime Video‘s upcoming Fallout series. Although not much accompanying info has surfaced, fans are already noting how the set looks directly from the games Fallout 3 and Fallout 4. Inspired by the...
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
'A Plague Tale: Requiem' Drops New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of October Release
Three years since the launch of the first game, A Plague Tale is now only two months out from the release of its sequel Requiem, and Focus Entertainment has just offered a fresh look at its gameplay over on YouTube. Set following the events of A Plague Tale: Innocence, the new title will reunite players with Hugo and Amicia, who are now venturing through the south of France during the 14th century before setting sail to a mysterious island in the Mediterranean Sea in hopes of finding a cure for Hugo’s illness.
Björk Announces New Album 'Fossora'
Björk is set to release her 10th studio album, Fossora, inspired by the grief she has experienced following the 2018 passing of her mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, according to a new interview with The Guardian. Fossora, the feminine version of the Latin word for “digger,” will feature...
Kangol Debuts Apparel Line Inspired by Old School Streetwear Styles
With a strong influence over hip-hop and fashion history, Kangol is channeling classic ’90s styling into its debut apparel collection. The inaugural launch features pieces for both men and women that include premium hoodies, jogger sets, tracksuits, graphic T-shirts and more. Details, colors and materials used all signify iconic old school styles, making the entire collective extremely versatile for everyday looks that bring a touch of flair.
Reebok Brings "Dark Green" and "Vector Navy" to the Premier Road Modern
Reebok introduced the Premier Road Modern in 2020 and the model continues to offer sleek, futuristic looks. The fresh but familiar silhouette is the result of Reebok’s reinventing of its 2005 model with 15 design elements from its historic Premier Running collection. Since its debut, the model has been featured in multiple KANGHYUK collaborations, taken on a mid-top form and been offered in a variety of colorways. Expanding on its catalog, Reebok has brought “Dark Green” and “Vector Navy” to the new school runner.
Bad Bunny's adidas Forum Buckle Low "Blue Tint" is Releasing Globally
And Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny have cemented themselves as a powerhouse duo. With hit releases under their belt including several Forum Buckle Low colorways such as “Easter Egg,” a hybrid Forum PWR silhouette and two Response CL colorways, the partnership has proven to be a natural fit. Earlier this year, another Forum Buckle Low popped up in yet another monochromatic flavor, this time taking on shades of blue in “Blue Tint.” Release began in April exclusively via the Confirmed app in Puerto Rico. Now, after adidas hosted a giveaway for a Bad Bunny themed getaway, an official release date for his latest collaborative sneaker has been shared.
