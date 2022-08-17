Read full article on original website
Former Manchester United Player Says Fans Need To Support The Team Against Liverpool
A former Manchester United player has spoken ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday and has suggested that fans need to support their club on Monday instead of protesting outside the ground during the game.
Anthony Gordon: Do Everton stick or twist on £50m-rated youngster?
It is Everton's £50m question. Take the money for Anthony Gordon and reinvest or put their faith in a prodigious homegrown talent who has become a favourite of the Goodison Park faithful?. The Toffees have seen this one before. Wayne Rooney and Ross Barkley both came through the club's...
Sheyi Ojo: Ex-Liverpool forward hopes to find a home at Cardiff City
Sheyi Ojo believes Steve Morison's commitment to changing Cardiff City's style can help him find a home in the Welsh capital. Ojo, 25, joined Cardiff in July after being released by Liverpool. After seven loan spells during his time at Anfield - including one at Cardiff - the forward is...
Report: Newcastle United Want Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta
Manchester City have an interest in Lucas Paqueta, and would likely make a move for the player if Bernardo Silva leaves for Barcelona this summer. The Blue's however, may face competition from Newcastle United, who still have a heavy interest in the Brazilian midfielder.
Crawley Town sign Barnsley forward David Bremang and Hull City keeper David Robson
Crawley Town have signed forward David Bremang from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee and goalkeeper David Robson on loan from Hull City. Bremang, 22, has signed a two-year contract at Oakwell, while Robson, 20, has joined on a deal until January. Tykes boss Kevin Betsy told the club website: "David...
Max Stryjek: Goalkeeper leaves Livingston for Wycombe Wanderers
Livingston have announced goalkeeper Max Stryjek has joined English League One side Wycombe Wanderers. The 26-year-old Pole signed for the Scottish Premiership club in 2020 from non-league Eastleigh and went on to make 71 appearances. Livingston confirmed "no initial fee is involved" in the transfer, which is "performance related". "The...
Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Dominant visitors outclass Cherries
Arsenal swept aside Bournemouth to continue their perfect start and rise to the top of the Premier League table. Captain Martin Odegaard put the Gunners in control inside the opening 10 minutes with a well-taken double. After the break, William Saliba curled home a beautiful third before Gabriel Jesus saw...
The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back
Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan. ...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow. Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a...
Sheffield United 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Iliman Ndiaye double sends Blades top
Sheffield United moved top of the Championship as they dethroned previous leaders Blackburn Rovers with a comfortable win at Bramall Lane. The Blades led at the break courtesy of Oliver Norwood's impressive free-kick into the top right-hand corner after 35 minutes. Iliman Ndiaye gave Sheffield United a two-goal cushion after...
John Toshack: Former Real Madrid, Swansea and Wales boss 'on the mend', says son Cameron
Former Wales manager John Toshack is "on the mend" after being seriously ill with Covid-19 and pneumonia earlier this year. The 73-year-old was hospitalised in Spain in February but came out of intensive care in March. Toshack's son Cameron, Leeds United's assistant head coach, says his father's health is improving.
