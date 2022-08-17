ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Balogun
Person
Ally Mccoist
Person
Charlie Nicholas
Person
Giorgos Giakoumakis
BBC

Max Stryjek: Goalkeeper leaves Livingston for Wycombe Wanderers

Livingston have announced goalkeeper Max Stryjek has joined English League One side Wycombe Wanderers. The 26-year-old Pole signed for the Scottish Premiership club in 2020 from non-league Eastleigh and went on to make 71 appearances. Livingston confirmed "no initial fee is involved" in the transfer, which is "performance related". "The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Dominant visitors outclass Cherries

Arsenal swept aside Bournemouth to continue their perfect start and rise to the top of the Premier League table. Captain Martin Odegaard put the Gunners in control inside the opening 10 minutes with a well-taken double. After the break, William Saliba curled home a beautiful third before Gabriel Jesus saw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back

Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan. ...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow. Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Rangers#Dundee#Celtic#Vvv Venlo#Scottish Sun#Parkhead#French#Ibrox
BBC

Sheffield United 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Iliman Ndiaye double sends Blades top

Sheffield United moved top of the Championship as they dethroned previous leaders Blackburn Rovers with a comfortable win at Bramall Lane. The Blades led at the break courtesy of Oliver Norwood's impressive free-kick into the top right-hand corner after 35 minutes. Iliman Ndiaye gave Sheffield United a two-goal cushion after...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy