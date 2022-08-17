Read full article on original website
Somali forces end hotel attack in which 20 were killed
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali authorities on Sunday appeared to have ended a deadly attack on a hotel in the capital in which at least 20 people were killed. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the gunmen who had stormed Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in an assault that started with loud explosions. Ismail Abdi, the hotel’s manager, told the AP that while the siege has ended, security forces were still working to clear the area. No more gunfire could be heard after 9 a.m. local time. Onlookers gathered outside the gates of the badly damaged hotel on Sunday morning, surveying the scene.
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
7 magnitude earthquake kills at least four and leaves dozens injured in Philippines: Witnesses say 'the ground shook like being on a swing'
A massive 7.3 magnitude earthquake has killed at least four people and left dozens injured in the Philippines on Wednesday. The tremor set off small landslides and damaged buildings, prompting terrified crowds and hospital patients in the capital Manila to rush outdoors. The magnitude 7 quake was centred in the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases global terrorist attack warning to Americans
The US State Department issued a new terrorist attack warning on Tuesday evening urging Americans to take “worldwide caution” when traveling due to a heightened risk of “terrorist attacks” and “anti-American violence” in the wake of the death of Ayman al-Zawahri, a terrorist leader who the Biden administration claimed was killed in a US drone strike on Monday.
'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home
Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help
A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
Russian ‘spies’ arrested after ‘spraying chemical in soldiers faces when they were caught breaking into weapons factory’
THREE Russian 'spies' have been arrested after attempting to break into a weapons factory in Albania, local media reports. One of the invaders allegedly sprayed soldiers guarding the facility in the central town of Gramsh with chemicals during the break in. A physical fight then broke out between the Russians...
Drone pilots run into a problem while trying to spot Russian troops
Hidden under the trees is a Ukrainian drone team, spying on Russian positions. Drones are used to mark the target for artillery strikes, but they are not immune to Russian signal jamming. CNN’s Nic Robertson takes a look at some of the high-tech combat tools being used in the Ukraine-Russia war.
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
Horrifying moment two men are blown up and others injured yards from Odesa beach while taking a dip despite warnings not to swim off Ukraine's mine-filled coast
This is the horror moment two men dipping their toes in the water at a beach in Odesa, Ukraine were reportedly killed when a landmine detonated under them. Two more beachgoers were injured in the explosion at the Black Sea coastal town, according to a Telegram channel which shared the CCTV footage yesterday.
At least 21 dead after suicide attack at Afghan mosque, including prominent cleric
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities said Thursday that a suicide bombing that targeted a mosque in Afghanistan's capital has killed almost two dozen people, including a prominent Muslim cleric, and the death toll may yet rise again. The attack occurred during evening prayers at the Kabul mosque on Wednesday. Police...
Journalist found dead near U.S. border in Mexico, the 14th media worker killed in the country this year
An independent journalist found dead in northern Mexico was killed by a blow to the head, authorities said Tuesday, reporting the latest in 14 slayings of Mexican reporters and media workers so far this year, the deadliest in recent memory for the profession. Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora...
Drones armed with explosives attack US military base in Syria
Multiple drones strapped with explosive devices attacked an American-run compound in Syria on Monday. The U.S. military says American and allied forces at the compound suffered no injuries or damage. No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack which hit the al-Tanf base in south-central Syria. U.S. forces are...
Receding water levels of China's Yangtze reveal ancient Buddhist statues
BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Plunging water levels of the Yangtze River have revealed a submerged island in China’s southwestern city of Chongqing and a trio of Buddhist statues on it that are believed to be 600 years old, state media Xinhua has reported.
Children's remains found in suitcases bought by family at auction, New Zealand police say
New Zealand police have launched a homicide investigation after the remains of two children were found in suitcases bought by a family at an online auction, police said Thursday.
The remains of a 23-year-old killed during a bombing mission in World War II have been identified
The remains of a 23-year-old from Utah who was killed during a bombing mission in World War II have been identified, a federal agency said Thursday.
Ecuador city declares state of emergency amid dramatic rise in gang bombings
Ecuador’s embattled president, Guillermo Lasso, has declared a fourth state of emergency in the violence-racked city of Guayaquil after a deadly bomb attack killed at least five and injured 17 people. Ecuador’s interior minister, Patricio Carrillo, described Sunday’s explosion as a “declaration of war on the state” by organised...
Mexico’s citizens caught in crossfire as cartels launch attacks across the country
For Carlos Holguín it was supposed to be just another day of toil. After leaving the factory where he works morning shifts in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez, the 24-year-old began his nightly routine last Thursday as a food app delivery driver. Holguín was collecting a...
Poland nabs octogenarian with 5 kilos of heroin in suitcase
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over $515,000, officials in Poland said Friday. Customs officers at Frederic Chopin Airport decided to check the woman’s luggage Sunday after becoming suspicious of her itinerary and her uneasy behavior. Packages with 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of heroin were discovered under a false suitcase bottom. The woman, traveling from Malawi and Kenya through Doha and Warsaw, denied any wrongdoing and said family members had given her the suitcase with gifts for relatives in Canada, according to Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Warsaw. She was detained for three months and prosecutors have opened an investigation. Under Polish law, she faces up to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of narcotics.
The cartels flexed their power in Tijuana — and now the battle for influence is on
A drug cartel hijacked and burned more than a dozen vehicles across Tijuana and killed innocent bystanders in the region during a spree of violence. But can officials reassure a nervous city?
