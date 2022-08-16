Shocking new details from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's infamous Sept. 14, 2016 plane fight — after which she filed for divorce — have emerged from an FBI report. Various media outlets have obtained the 53-page report, which has not been officially released, detailing what Jolie allegedly said when being interviewed by agents one month after the incident. The Bullet Train actor was never charged with any crime following an investigation by the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, but Jolie alleged there were physical and verbal assaults with their six children — Maddox, now 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14 —present. She also claimed Pitt accused her of "f**king up the family," said one of their children "looks like a f***ing Columbine kid" and caused $25,000 in damage to the private plane.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO