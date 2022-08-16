Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Dog Beach Party on 8/20Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Billionaire Facebook deputy Sheryl Sandberg marries businessman Tom Bernthal in Western-themed ceremony
Facebook boss Sheryl Sandberg has tied the knot with businessman Tom Bernthal in Western-themed ceremony.Sandberg, 52, will step down from her role as COO at Meta – the umbrella company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp – in autumn to instead focus on “foundation and philanthropic work”. The outgoing social media chief, who has a net worth of $1.5bn, according to Forbes, will continue to serve on the company’s board.The announcement arrived while she was the subject of an internal comapny investigation for using corporate resources to plan the nuptials.Mark Zuckerberg’s second-in-command shared a photo on Instagram standing with her...
Father who spied on al-Qaida accuses Edinburgh school of discrimination
Inquiry opens into St George’s after Aimen Dean claims it singled out his daughter over fears he was a security risk
Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt assaulted her, caused $25K in damage during infamous 2016 plane fight, FBI report says
Shocking new details from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's infamous Sept. 14, 2016 plane fight — after which she filed for divorce — have emerged from an FBI report. Various media outlets have obtained the 53-page report, which has not been officially released, detailing what Jolie allegedly said when being interviewed by agents one month after the incident. The Bullet Train actor was never charged with any crime following an investigation by the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, but Jolie alleged there were physical and verbal assaults with their six children — Maddox, now 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14 —present. She also claimed Pitt accused her of "f**king up the family," said one of their children "looks like a f***ing Columbine kid" and caused $25,000 in damage to the private plane.
Sami Abu Wardeh review – a clown in character-comic’s clothing
Clown is in vogue again, coming at us wide-eyed wherever you look on the fringe – at Frankie Thompson’s Catts, Julia Masli’s Choosh!, or with this fine debut from Sami Abu Wardeh. Bedu introduces us to a clown in character-comic’s clothing, as a faux-naif, Palestinian-accented Wardeh depicts the co-workers he met while cleaning on a cruise ship. These dancers, martial artists and sauna attendants give full rein to Wardeh’s flexible physicality: most of the laughs – and there are plenty – come from our host’s outlandish physical antics, be they prancing, street fighting or catching innumerable cherry tomatoes the audience lob towards his mouth.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Officially Marry Again With Second Wedding in Georgia
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married -- again! After tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, the couple once again exchanged vows, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia, ET can confirm. ET has learned that the ceremony portion of the evening is now...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen at Hospital After Ambulance Arrived to Actor's Georgia Estate
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding location was abuzz Friday afternoon. Ahead of the couple's second nuptials, an ambulance was spotted leaving the actor's Riceboro, Georgia, estate. According to Daily Mail, an ambulance sped into the property around noon and spent 20 minutes there before heading to the hospital...
Brad Pitt Reaches $20M Settlement With Katrina Victims Over Faulty Homes
The best intentions. Brad Pitt is making it right after being accused of building faulty homes for victims of Hurricane Katrina — and he’s teaming up with an environmental nonprofit powerhouse to do it. Pitt, 56, and his Make It Right Foundation were sued in 2018 over homes...
