Cynthia Harmony was devastated when a tragic earthquake hit her hometown of Mexico City while she was living in Tucson in 2017. Even from afar, Harmony was touched by the resolve of her friends, family and one-time neighbors. In her debut children’s book, “Mi Ciudad Sings” (Penguin Random House), she shares a fictionalized version of the story.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO