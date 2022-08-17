Read full article on original website
Arizona’s Most Beautiful Outdoor Event Returns To Scottsdale November 5
Mark your calendars. This year’s event, our 11th Anniversary, promises to be a polo experience like never before!. The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale on November 5th for an extraordinary Arizona day filled with many new elements as well as four action-packed polo matches, the Canine Couture Dog Fashion Show presented by Lugari Pet Salon, the World’s Longest Catwalk Fashion Show produced by Phoenix Fashion Week, a preview of Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction, an expanded Charro Lodge and performances by the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, and some 100 beautiful cars all set at the base of the McDowell Mountains. Everywhere you look beauty and luxury will be your companions!
Peoria Country Fest coming to Lake Pleasant in October
PHOENIX — Lake Pleasant will turn into a country-music mecca with the return of the Peoria Country Fest this October. The festival is set for Oct. 8 from 2 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor, the marina on the lake’s southeastern shore, event organizers said in a press release.
The Uncommon Opens in Chandler
The Uncommon Chandler is designed to bring out the kiddo in all of us; think a Zoltar machine, shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, pinball, ping pong tables, a photo booth, bubble hockey and endless video games. Retro toys and trinkets also fill the quirky space. “The amount of detail that has been packed...
New Dutch Bros location to open in north Phoenix
A new Dutch Bros Coffee location will open in north Phoenix this coming week. The chain's newest coffee shop is set to open near 7th Avenue and Bell Road on Tuesday.
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town
A new Chicago-style pizza restaurant is opening.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is no stranger to the import of pizza restaurants from around the country. Styles from California, Detroit, New York, and Chicago have all found their way into the Valley. This trend looks to only continue, as a popular Chicago-based pizza restaurant has recently announced it will be opening another destination in the heart of Arizona.
SugarJam’s popularity expanding rapidly
After SugarJam The Southern Kitchen left its former Scottsdale home in January 2021, the restaurant has grown into much more at its new home near Hayden Road and Raintree Drive. SugarJam opened The Market by SugarJam as well as an ice cream trailer on July 23 and the two locations...
New BBQ Joint Now Open
A new BBQ restaurant has opened.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. There’s truly nothing like a well-made barbecue. Whether it’s a rack of ribs or pulled pork when meat is seasoned and cooked just right it’s hard to top. In metro Phoenix, there are already a number of BBQ joints slinging all kinds of styles, ranging from Kansas City to southern BBQ. And now, one of the most recognized and award-winning BBQ restaurants in the region has launched a second location, which should make it easier for lovers of the food to grab some barbecue plus all the fixings.
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening Soon
Grab yourself a burger and a beer at a new restaurant.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. Few things go as well together as cold beer and cheeseburgers. There’s something simple and yet delicious about the combo. It harkens back to the feeling of being out at a cookout, enjoying burgers someone just pulled from the grill and a frosty cold beer. It is why restaurants around the world continue to offer the combo together. And now, a new restaurant coming to the Valley will specialize in both cheeseburgers and beers.
Lou Malnati's and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to Open In Surprise This Fall
The West Valley is getting a little bit tastier. Lou Malnati's Pizza and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will join the Village at Prasada, a 700,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor mall set to open this fall in Surprise. Commercial real estate developer SimonCRE announced the new culinary additions in a press release. They will...
Salad and Go founders embrace New England roots with Angie's Lobster drive-thru restaurant
Phoenix is a long way from the Northeast, but one New Englander is looking to bring a bit of that region to the desert. And he’s taking a unique approach to making it happen. Tony Christofellis and his wife started the Salad and Go drive-thru chain, and now, they’re...
Moon Valley wash in north Phoenix flowing with water
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
Chef Chingona: Silvana Salcido Esparza Celebrates 20 Years of Innovating Mexican Food at Barrio Café
When chef Silvana Salcido Esparza opened Barrio Café with business and then-life partner Wendy Grubler on July 11, 2002, the tiny kitchen of the new restaurant flooded the same day. But Barrio Café, a restaurant that refused to follow preconceived notions of Mexican food and didn't let a little...
Epicenter in Gilbert: What’s Open, What’s Coming
The wait is finally over! Businesses at Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert are starting to open their doors, with more slated to roll out later this summer. Take a look at what’s open and what’s to come. Leasing has been underway since early 2022 at The Tyler at...
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
Cuban Cocktail and Tapas Lounge, Coabana, Coming Soon
A Cuban-inspired lounge is coming to downtown Phoenix this fall.
Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the city's highest-rated fajitas.
Chicken sandwich restaurant, coffee shop coming to Old Town Scottsdale
After owning and operating Mesquite Fresh Street Mex in Old Town Scottsdale, the team at AR Concepts is going to try it again in the entertainment district with two new restaurants under one roof.
Megawarehouses find a home in Phoenix, according to report
Phoenix megawarehouses are in style – in a big way, according to a new report from CBRE. Warehouse users signed leases for 37 facilities of 1 million sq. ft. or larger in the U.S. in the first half of this year, up from 24 in the first half of 2021. Phoenix ranks as a leading market with four large industrial lease transactions accounting for over 4 million sq. ft. in total.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Reserves, a New-Home Community in the Popular Desert Oasis Master Plan in Surprise, Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Reserves, a new, single-family home community situated within the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. Located at North 172nd Drive and West Blue Sky Drive just north of the U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 303 interchange, the new community provides easy access to the Phoenix area’s major employment centers and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and boating, fishing, camping and hiking at Lake Pleasant Regional Park. The new neighborhood is also close to family friendly fun at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park and sports and entertainment venues such as State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Peoria Sports Complex and Surprise Stadium. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005062/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of The Reserves, a new-home community in the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
Monsoon storms leave Phoenix intersections flooded, power lines down in Peoria
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another round of monsoon weather is here! Thunderstorms moved from the north and made their way into the Phoenix area on Thursday night. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. SRP said nearly 3,500 customers in the Northwest Valley area are without power. Pockets of rain hit some north Phoenix residents, and Scottsdale had a lightning show. Nearly two-thirds of an inch of rain was reported near 7th Avenue and the Loop 101 freeway. Storms are continuing to move southwest with winds up to 35 mph.
