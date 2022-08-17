Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Lorde’s serene music video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’
Lorde has returned with a serene new music video for her ‘Solar Power’ cut ‘Oceanic Feeling’, one year on from the album’s release. The singer made a rare appearance on her Instagram stories to announce the video, which was released earlier today (August 20). She said the clip — directed by herself and Joel Kefali — is the last video to come from ‘Solar Power’, following previously released clips for ‘Mood Ring’, ‘The Path’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ and the record’s title track.
NME
New M.I.A. song previewed on Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
An as-yet-unreleased M.I.A. song has been previewed in a new episode of Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever – check out the clip below. The coming-of-age comedy, co-created by Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project) and Lang Fisher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mindy Project), returned for a third season last Friday (August 12).
NME
Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform duet with one-handed pianist Victoria Canal
Midway through their six-date Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took some time off to link up with pianist Victoria Canal – who happens to have been born without her right forearm – joining her for a soulful duet of her original track ‘Swan Song’.
NME
Listen to Greentea Peng’s spiritual new song ‘Look To Him’
Greentea Peng has returned with a spiritual new song called ‘Look To Him’ – listen below. The new track follows the track ‘Your Mind’, which was shared back in March, and is a precursor to a new project from the singer that is touted to drop “imminently”.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
NME
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
NME
Quavo explains why Takeoff was left out of Migos’ hit song ‘Bad and Boujee’
Quavo has revealed the reason behind Takeoff’s absence on the Migos song ‘Bad & Boujee’. The rappers — who form two-thirds of the Migos trio alongside Offset — discussed the 2016 song in a teaser clip for the music podcast Rap Radar. During the snippet of the interview published Wednesday (August 17), podcast host Elliot Wilson questions why Takeoff wasn’t included on the track, which was the lead single of Migos’ sophomore album, ‘Culture’.
NME
Kanye West appears on Fox News to defend selling clothes out of black bags
Kanye West has taken to US network television to defend selling his Yeezy Gap line in black “construction bags” that some people mistakenly thought were bin bags. Posting on Instagram last week (August 13), the rapper shared a note that reads: “Look to the children… Look to the homeless… As the biggest inspiration for all design.”
NME
‘Buffy’ actor Nicholas Brendon hospitalised after “cardiac incident”
Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon has been hospitalised after suffering a “cardiac incident”. The actor, best known for playing Xander Harris in the drama series, was rushed to hospital two weeks ago, his sister revealed on Instagram. Sharing a number of pictures of Brendon in hospital,...
NME
Listen to Missy Elliott feature on Anitta’s new song, ‘Lobby’
Anitta’s new song ‘Lobby’ features Missy Elliott – check out the collaboration below. The trippy new song centres around a night in a hotel and features Elliott on the song’s verses rapping. “Missy and Anitta, we rolling up to the party/ That hottie, he can get the keys to my Bugatti,” Elliott says on the song’s second verse.
NME
Robert Plant says the idea of reuniting Led Zeppelin doesn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”
Robert Plant has discussed playing Led Zeppelin songs live and the idea of reuniting the band, saying it wouldn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”. The legendary band split up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham. They have since reunited several times, most recently in 2007, but only for one-off gigs. At his solo shows, Plant often performs Zeppelin songs though.
NME
Thundercat show put on hold as a would-be singer attempts to perform for his audience
A Thundercat show got awkward after a would-be singer tried to have her fifteen minutes of fame and perform for the artist’s crowd. Fan-filmed footage of Thundercat’s show at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, on Tuesday August 16, shows the artist and the unknown woman sharing a hug on stage. After breaking away from Thundercat – aka Stephen Bruner – the woman readjusted his microphone before addressing the crowd: “Well, I’m here. I’m a singer. Can I sing?”
NME
Demi Lovato – ‘Holy Fvck’ review: a sonic middle finger and a bold return to rock roots
Earlier this year Demi Lovato posted a picture on Instagram captioned: “A funeral for my pop music”. Flanked by their team all dressed in black, Lovato is seen raising both middle fingers, defiantly staring down the camera. This picture was later revealed to be a breadcrumb for their eighth studio album ‘Holy Fvck’, one which sees the star swap epic pop balladry and earworm summer smashes for head-banging guitar solos, ferocious riffs and roaring vocals.
NME
Jonah Hill to stop promoting his films to protect his mental health
Jonah Hill has announced that he won’t be promoting his upcoming films for the foreseeable future in order to work on his mental health. The actor, who recently directed the documentary Stutz where he openly discussed his mental health with his therapist Dr. Phil Stutz, has penned an open letter explaining that his anxiety attacks are “exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events”.
NME
Jack Harlow has opened up about his “dream” collaboration
Jack Harlow has opened up about who his dream collaboration would be in a new interview. Speaking on TODAY’s Citi Concert Series, Harlow recalled how he first got into music before revealing who he most wants to collaborate with – and how he hopes it will still happen yet.
NME
Iceage announce rarities collection ‘Shake the Feeling’ and share title track
Danish post-punks Iceage have announced they’ll release a new rarities collection titled ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ next month. The collection, out September 23 via Mexican Summer, will contain 12 non-album cuts (songs frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes as “misfit children”) including covers of Bob Dylan‘s ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ and Abner Jay’s ‘My Mule’.
Teletubbies: Fans cannot get over grown-up sun baby after Big Breakfast appearance
The woman who played the Teletubbies sun baby as a child appeared on Big Breakfast this morning (20 August), with fans floored by how grown-up she now is.Jess Smith appeared on the revived Channel 4 series, after revealing herself as the baby from the Nineties children’s show that ran on BBC Two from 1997 to 2001.Several years ago, Smith had written on Facebook: “I’ve decided it’s time to tell everyone. I used to hide it but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university, I’ve gained the confidence to come out with it.“I am the sun from...
NME
Elvis Costello unveils details of huge 10-night residency in New York
Elvis Costello has unveiled details of a huge 10-night residency in New York next year. Costello revealed the plans for the residency while on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and said the gigs would feature a changing setlist. “I’m gonna play a 10-night stand in New York City next...
NME
Mark Hoppus plays first live show since 2020 by joining Beauty School Dropout on stage
Mark Hoppus has played his first live show since 2020, joining Beauty Schoo Dropout on stage – check out the moment below. Last June, the singer/bassist revealed he was diagnosed with cancer – a stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Following intensive treatment, he later shared the news that he was cancer-free last September.
