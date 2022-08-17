Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
2024 No. 1 recruit Carlie Cisneros wants to forge her own path with Arizona volleyball
It’s been 20 years since Arizona volleyball landed the No. 1 recruit in the country. Kim Glass arrived in 2002 as part of the country’s top recruiting class, became the 2002 National Freshman of the Year and rewrote the Arizona record book. Since then, the highest-ranked recruit to...
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
Eastern Progress
Photos: The 2001 University of Arizona basketball season
The 2000-2001 Arizona Wildcats were the preseason #1 team in the nation according to Associated Press. They finished the Pac-10 season second to Stanford but advanced through the NCAA Tournament, ultimately facing Duke for the national championship. Duke won, 82-72. Arizona finished the year with a 28-8 record. Five Arizona...
Eastern Progress
Arizona QB Noah Fifita is both biding and putting in time during freshman campaign
What’s the biggest difference between high school and college football?. Most say it’s the size and speed of the players. That’s unquestionably a thing. For Noah Fifita, freshman quarterback for the Arizona Wildcats, managing his time has been the biggest adjustment. Well, if he had any. “We’re...
Arizona Football 2022 Preview: A Reason For Hope
Arizona football enters 2022 season ready to rebound after rough 1-23 stretch. The Arizona football program has found wins hard to come by over the last few seasons. To say the Arizona Wildcats have struggled is quite an understatement. Since week 6 of the 2019 season, the Wildcats have posted a 1-23 record, with the lone win coming against a covid-depleted Cal Bears team last season in an ugly 10-3 fashion.
allsportstucson.com
No. 1: Palo Verde wins first title, becomes only Tucson team with 13 wins in 1973 last-minute thriller over Camelback
CHAMPIONSHIP: Class 5A (known as Class AAA at the time) SITE: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe (estimated 14,000 in attendance) GAME SUMMARY: The top state championship game in Southern Arizona high school football history belongs to Palo Verde in 1973, when the Titans engineered “The Drive” at the end of the game that kept them unbeaten at 13-0 and gave coach Van Howe the greatest parting gift heading into his retirement.
KOLD-TV
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
getnews.info
Tucson Moving Service Boasts as the Solution to Ease the Pain of Moving
Tucson Moving Service is the leading moving service for residential and commercial properties in the greater Tucson area. In a recent update, the agency outlined why it is the solution to ease the pain of moving. Tucson – In a website post, Tucson Moving Service has outlined why it is...
KOLD-TV
Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas through Sunday, Aug. 20. It’s making fire crews like Northwest Fire District keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Capt. Colt Jackson said he’s ready to...
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
allsportstucson.com
2022 Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camp
The Meet-and-Greet of the 2022 Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camp was took place Thursday night with current University of Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and Kelly Olson welcoming the former players and campers. Former players on hand were Pete Williams, Eddie Smith, AJ Bramlett, Bennett Davison, Donnell Harris, Jason Gardner...
KOLD-TV
Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
Arizona Basketball announces their annual Red-Blue game
The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season is just around the corner, and with basketball action heating up the Wildcats have announced their annual Red-Blue game. While the Arizona Football season may be just around the corner, so is the 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season. And on Thursday, the Wildcats got another step closer to the quickly approaching season!
townandtourist.com
Best Time to Visit Tucson (Monthly Guide by a Travel Pro!)
Tucson is a Southwestern city that is a revitalizing oasis in a breathtaking desert. With its unique landscape and rich culture, Tucson is a city with exclusively memorable attractions in an ever-changing climate. Each season offers different adventures – knowing when to go is crucial. April and November are...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas RB Bijan Robinson Set to Launch His Own Condiment Line
Since the legalization on players profiting on their name, image, and likeness, no player in the Big 12 has been as busy as Texas running back Bijan Robinson. The junior out of Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona has been everywhere when it comes to NIL, signing endorsements with Lamborghini Austin, DAZN, C4 Energy, and Rhoback, but now, he’s ready to venture into a grocery store near you. Bijan Robinson is getting into the food industry, by creating his own condiment line.
Zen Rock nightclub wins $1.6M in COVID-19 lockout lawsuit
The operators of a Tucson nightclub have won a $1.6 million settlement against the landlord who locked them out of their business during the pandemic.
KOLD-TV
Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
cbs19news
DNA profiles lead to IDs of 2 men who died in Tucson in 2019
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities in Tucson say two unidentified men who died in 2019 have been identified through DNA profiles. Tucson police say the non-profit DNA Doe Project identified the men by building family trees from their genetic matches, with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner confirming the IDs using corroborating data.
azpm.org
Remains of Korean War veteran returned to Southern Arizona
The remains of U.S. Army Private Felix Yanez, a soldier from Douglas, who was killed in the Korean War will be buried in Tucson. Private Yanez was killed in action in South Korea, on July 16, 1950. Ongoing combat in the are meant his body could not be recovered at that time.
ABC 15 News
Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve
MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
