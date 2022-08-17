Since the legalization on players profiting on their name, image, and likeness, no player in the Big 12 has been as busy as Texas running back Bijan Robinson. The junior out of Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona has been everywhere when it comes to NIL, signing endorsements with Lamborghini Austin, DAZN, C4 Energy, and Rhoback, but now, he’s ready to venture into a grocery store near you. Bijan Robinson is getting into the food industry, by creating his own condiment line.

