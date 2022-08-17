The NBC fall schedule for 2022-23 is out, and fans need to prepare their goodbyes to New Amsterdam, which is set to end after its fifth season. At least we're getting one more season for closure. On the other hand, the schedule is missing canceled comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor, while Grand Crew, American Auto, and Young Rock will all return. Other new shows coming to NBC later on the schedule include Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars George Lopez opposite his daughter Mayan Lopez in a working-class family sitcom.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO