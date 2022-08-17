ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
startattle.com

Drake Milligan AGT 2022 Semifinals “Kiss Goodbye All Night”, Season 17

Drake Milligan shows us why he’s the new Elvis of country music with his original song “Kiss Goodbye All Night.” Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Drake Milligan AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Drake Milligan. Age: 23. Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas. Act: Singer. Song:...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

America's Got Talent: Simon Cowell gushes over country trio Chapel Hart after 'brilliant' new song

Golden Buzzer winners Chapel Hart impressed music mogul Simon Cowell with another original song on Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent on NBC. The Mississippi country trio consisting of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their first cousin Trea Swindle stunned Simon, 62, and the other judges with their new song after their audition went number one on iTunes and received a shout out from Dolly Parton.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Brooklyn, NY
startattle.com

Freckled Zelda AGT 2022 Semifinals “Never Ending Story” Limahl, Season 17

Freckled Zelda leveled up her performance for the live shows! The music fairy plays the ocarina and delivers her unique spin on “Never Ending Story” by Limahl. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Freckled Zelda AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Freckled Zelda. Act: Singer. Song:...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest

Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Sofía Vergara
Person
Terry Crews
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Simon Cowell
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
TVGuide.com

NBC's Fall 2022 TV Schedule is Here

The NBC fall schedule for 2022-23 is out, and fans need to prepare their goodbyes to New Amsterdam, which is set to end after its fifth season. At least we're getting one more season for closure. On the other hand, the schedule is missing canceled comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor, while Grand Crew, American Auto, and Young Rock will all return. Other new shows coming to NBC later on the schedule include Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars George Lopez opposite his daughter Mayan Lopez in a working-class family sitcom.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato welcome their fourth baby

Michael Bublé is a father of four. The 46-year-old singer’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, gave birth to their fourth baby — a daughter — on Friday. “From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé,” the couple announced on Instagram with joint statements. “You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks [sic] God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️” Along with the announcement, they shared an adorable picture of Lopilato and Bublé holding the tiny foot of their newborn daughter, whose name translates in English to Sky. Back...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Agt#Reality Tv#Lsb Image#Startattle Com#Tba#Agt 2022 Semifinals#American#Nbc#The Brown Brothers#Spin Me Round 2022#Marvel
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
TVLine

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Contestants Are Dancing For Their Lives in Week 2 — Watch Sneak Peek

The secret’s out: RuPaul is turning up the heat on the competition this Friday. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Episode 2 of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c), in which the contestants must “shake their groove things to epic dance anthems.” “Last week, these ladykins left us gagging for more,” Ru says upon taking the stage. “So this week, we challenged our queens to step it up — literally. And tonight, category is: Dance Your Padded Asses Off!” Ru also asks for some backstage tea from this season’s Queen Supremes — Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jujubee and Monét X Change —...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Lands New Gig

In April of 2019, professional sports better and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer took his place behind the contestant’s podium on the Jeopardy! stage for the first time. After a thrilling game against his two fellow competitors, he won!. The next night, he won again. And again. And again....
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Here Are All of the Battle Advisors for Season 22

The Voice is gearing up for its 22nd season on NBC. Blake Shelton spilled the beans on a special guest advisor that he’ll have joining his team for the Battle Round. The “God’s Country” singer is bringing along some extra country music superpower by enlisting Jimmie Allen. Now NBC is making the full lineup of coaches and advisors public.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy