NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest
Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL・
TVGuide.com
NBC's Fall 2022 TV Schedule is Here
The NBC fall schedule for 2022-23 is out, and fans need to prepare their goodbyes to New Amsterdam, which is set to end after its fifth season. At least we're getting one more season for closure. On the other hand, the schedule is missing canceled comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor, while Grand Crew, American Auto, and Young Rock will all return. Other new shows coming to NBC later on the schedule include Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars George Lopez opposite his daughter Mayan Lopez in a working-class family sitcom.
Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato welcome their fourth baby
Michael Bublé is a father of four. The 46-year-old singer’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, gave birth to their fourth baby — a daughter — on Friday. “From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé,” the couple announced on Instagram with joint statements. “You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks [sic] God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️” Along with the announcement, they shared an adorable picture of Lopilato and Bublé holding the tiny foot of their newborn daughter, whose name translates in English to Sky. Back...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Contestants Are Dancing For Their Lives in Week 2 — Watch Sneak Peek
The secret’s out: RuPaul is turning up the heat on the competition this Friday. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Episode 2 of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c), in which the contestants must “shake their groove things to epic dance anthems.” “Last week, these ladykins left us gagging for more,” Ru says upon taking the stage. “So this week, we challenged our queens to step it up — literally. And tonight, category is: Dance Your Padded Asses Off!” Ru also asks for some backstage tea from this season’s Queen Supremes — Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jujubee and Monét X Change —...
Food Network Star Anne Burrell’s Husband, Stuart Claxton, Changed Her Opinion About Marriage
Anne Burrell's husband Stuart Claxton changed the chef's opinion on marriage after the two met.
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Lands New Gig
In April of 2019, professional sports better and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer took his place behind the contestant’s podium on the Jeopardy! stage for the first time. After a thrilling game against his two fellow competitors, he won!. The next night, he won again. And again. And again....
