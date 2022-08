The three-member international group known as One Lev, translated as “one heart” in Hebrew, will perform at Bellevue Heights Church in Sun City on Sunday, Aug. 21. One Lev, which strives to bring honor and blessing to the people of Israel, will begin its concert at 6 p.m. Admission is free; a love offering will be accepted.

