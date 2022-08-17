Sunny skies ; warming temperatures

High pressure will be close enough to our area Thursday to bring us an abundance of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. As the high pulls away Friday, we will see winds become southerly, bringing warmer temperatures and increased cloud cover late day. Rain chances will be pretty isolated for the weekend — best chance for rain will be south of Baltimore Saturday, with another rain chances late Sunday into Monday. Showers will stick around through the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

