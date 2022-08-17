Airbnb is launching 'anti-party tools' to stop parties in the US and Canada

Airbnb has banned parties. Getty Images

Airbnb is launching a tech tool to prevent users from booking properties for parties.

It screens guests using criteria such as distance of the guest's home from a listing.

Airbnb banned parties permanently across the world in June.

Airbnb has launched new "anti-party tools" in the US and Canada to prevent users from booking properties just to party.

On Tuesday, the home-sharing platform said the screening tool will "help identify potentially high-risk reservations" and prevent them from making a booking.

The system screens guests using criteria such as how far the guest lives from the listing, whether the booking is on a weekday or weekend, and the length of the trip, the company said.

"The primary objective is attempting to reduce the ability of bad actors to throw unauthorized parties which negatively impact our Hosts, neighbors, and the communities we serve," Airbnb said in its announcement.

Airbnb has been trialing a similar version of the screening tool in Australia since October 2021. It said it has seen a 35% decline in unauthorized parties where the system has been implemented.

Guests unable to book an entire home will still be able to reserve a hotel room or a private room, where the host is more likely to be present, said Airbnb.

In June, Airbnb banned parties permanently across the world. This was after the company implemented a temporary ban in August 2020 amid the pandemic as entertainment outlets closed, prompting some to "take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform," it said at the time.