The Verge
Dell’s latest webcam delivers 2K resolution and a built-in mic for a lower price
Dell is adding a new option to its selection of webcams and hybrid work peripherals. The new Dell Pro Webcam (model WB5023) follows a similar playbook to last year’s Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam, with a compact, barrel-shaped design and automatic cropping software to keep you centered in the frame. Though instead of 4K resolution, the Pro Webcam records and streams up to QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution. This more modest resolution helps it hit a lower price of $134.99, but thankfully Dell squeezed in a noise-reducing microphone at this price point — correcting the biggest omission from the 4K model. This new camera is available globally today.
The Verge
Hue’s new smart switch is for the superusers
The $49.99 Philips Hue Tap Dial switch is a smart lighting controller for the Hue superuser. It’s the most powerful and innovative Hue accessory so far, with four buttons and a physical dial for dimming. Out of the box, the buttons and dial are tied to a zone or room, making it seem like an overpowered Hue Smart Dimmer Switch. But why limit yourself to one room when this can control your Hue lights throughout your house?
The Verge
Dell’s new tablet-style XPS 13 will be available next week
Dell has announced that its new XPS 13 2-in-1, first revealed back in June, will be available for purchase starting on August 25th with a starting price of $1,099. Unlike the previous generations of XPS 13 2-in-1 models, this XPS is a Surface Pro-style tablet with a magnetic keyboard case. This will allow the device to quickly transform from a tablet to a laptop, similar to the way Apple’s iPad Pro can with the Magic Keyboard.
The Verge
How to create an Alexa Routine
If you’ve got an Echo smart speaker sitting on your kitchen counter and all you’ve used it for so far is to set an egg timer, play some music, and maybe enjoy the occasional “pull my finger” joke, you’re missing out. Alexa, the virtual assistant...
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: if it only had a better battery
After testing Samsung smartwatches, I’m usually left with a furrowed brow, wondering what could have been. It’s not because they’re bad, ugly, or a pain to wear. Actually, it’s the opposite. Hands down, Samsung’s smartwatches are the best Android users can buy right now, and the $279.99 Galaxy Watch 5 is no exception. (Though that may change once the Google Pixel Watch arrives.) If Samsung would fix one — maybe two — things, its smartwatches would make the Apple Watch yesterday’s news. I was hoping to report that Samsung had finally nailed it, but for better or worse, the Watch 5 is more of the same.
The Verge
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is nearly matching its Prime Day pricing
A streaming stick should definitely be on your back-to-school list if you’re heading back to college. After all, a good one can provide you with hours of budget-friendly entertainment when you need to unwind after studying. Buying one seems especially attractive today now that Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at the lowest price we’ve seen since Prime Day.
The Verge
Lucid unveils top-of-the-line performance EV that does zero to 60 in under two seconds
Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors unveiled the new Lucid Air Sapphire Edition, a top-of-the-line sedan, which the company says will do zero to 60mph in under two seconds, zero to 100mph in under four seconds, and the quarter-mile in under nine seconds. That’s tremendously impressive in a full-size, fully-electric...
CARS・
The Verge
Sony’s wireless WH-1000XM4 headphones and WF-1000XM4 earbuds are up to $100 off today
After a week of solid deals, we’ve got some bangers to cap off your weekend. Starting off, Woot has excellent prices for some of Sony’s top-of-the-line headphones — both for those who prefer over-ear cans and true wireless earbuds. You may be no stranger to the Sony...
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are its best earbuds yet
We’re entering new territory in the walled garden earbud wars: to get the very best audio quality from Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you need to use them with a Samsung phone. It was always going to come to this. Between Apple’s AirPods, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, Google’s Pixel Buds, and other earbuds developed by companies with a deep-rooted interest in the smartphone world, we’ve already seen many convenience-minded features — one-touch setup, automatic device switching, head-tracking spatial audio, and others — that incentivize consumers to match their brand of buds with the phone in their pocket. The goal is to lock you into that ecosystem as you gradually upgrade one device and then the other in perpetuity.
The Verge
Microsoft’s adorable Xbox Series S is $50 off at Adorama right now
If you’re still on the hunt for an Xbox, our deals team has got you covered. The Xbox Series S, the slimmer and paler cousin of the Series X, is on sale right now at Adorama for $249.99 instead of its usual $299.99. Discounts as steep as this are pretty rare, making this a great opportunity to pick up the disc-less variant of Microsoft’s next-gen console if you’re okay with making a few compromises. The current $50 discount also applies to the Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle, which comes with codes for 1,000 Fortnite V-Bucks and 1,000 Rocket League credits (a $16 value in total).
The Verge
Some Pixel owners can’t wirelessly charge after Android 13 update
Pixel owners who haven’t upgraded to Android 13 yet, beware: it that several people aren’t able to use wireless charging after installing the latest OS, which released earlier this week (via 9to5Google). There have been several posts on Reddit about the issue from people using the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 6, and 6 Pro using a variety of wireless chargers, including Google’s first-party Pixel Stands. For Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners, this could be an even bigger problem — they’re not allowed to roll back to Android 12 after updating to Android 13.
The Verge
I am once again asking you to update your Apple devices
Well, here we are again: I’m writing an article to tell you that you should really update your iPhone, iPad, or Mac as soon as possible, because the latest software for them fixes some pretty nasty bugs. The security notes for iOS / iPadOS 15.6.1 and macOS 12.5.1 describe fixes for bugs in the OS’ kernel (basically the core that controls everything) and WebKit that could allow attackers to run malicious code on your device. The notes also warn that the bugs may have actively been exploited.
The Verge
The high-resolution smartphone sensors are coming
According to a new report from Korean outlet ETNews spotted by Android Authority, it’s looking very likely that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will use the 200-megapixel camera sensor that the company launched last year. That is a whole lot of pixels, and Samsung isn’t alone in this newest megapixel arms race — Motorola beat the company to the punch with the Motorola X30 Pro. Even Apple, a 12-megapixel camera devotee, looks like it will finally move to higher resolution 48-megapixel camera sensors with the iPhone 14.
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: almost there
The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 is a good folding phone that feels one generation shy of hitting its stride. The updates over last year’s Flip 3 are so minimal that this phone mostly could have been a firmware update. That makes the Flip 4, like its predecessor, an impressive technical achievement with a couple of shortcomings that — if Samsung addresses them — would make a big difference to the user experience.
The Verge
Apple’s new podcast charts show Amazon at the top
Apple Podcasts is introducing a pair of new top 100 charts today that track subscription podcasts and subscription podcast channels. And as of day one, Amazon is at the top. Amazon’s stable of shows dominates the new charts. Morbid, SmartLess, and Something Was Wrong, which release early for subscribers of Amazon-owned Wondery Plus, nab the top three spots among subscriber shows in the US. The type of limited-time exclusivity arrangement, which is looser than the platform-exclusive arrangement that Spotify has with shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy, appears to be working in driving subscriptions, even if it’s away from Amazon’s platforms.
The Verge
Oppo’s ColorOS 13 update has a built-in pixelation feature for message screenshots
Oppo is launching its ColorOS 13 update today, and has detailed the features that are on the way for its devices as they’re upgraded to its flavor of Android 13. Oppo — which like Vivo, OnePlus, and other Chinese brands is controlled by the tech giant BBK Electronics — says the update will be arriving first on the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro this month, ahead of its release on around 33 additional models in the Find, Reno, A, F, and K ranges before the end of the year.
The Verge
O no, Lenovo doesn’t like Framework’s circular power button
Framework, the startup that produces modular laptops that are designed to be repairable and upgradable, says it’s in a spot of legal trouble over the design of one of its power buttons. In a tweet, the startup claims to have been contacted by Lenovo’s legal team, who say the circular design of the power button on one of Framework’s designs is too similar to the stylized “O” Lenovo uses in the wordmark for its “Legion” brand of gaming laptops.
The Verge
GeForce Now on Chrome is getting a big upgrade to 1440p and 120fps
Nvidia is upgrading its GeForce Now game streaming service to support 1440p resolution at 120fps in a Chrome or Edge browser. GeForce Now members on the RTX 3080 tier of the service will be able to access the new browser gameplay options today by selecting 1440p on the GeForce Now web version.
The Verge
Asus recalls 10,000 Z690 Hero motherboards because of a backward capacitor
Did you buy a flagship Asus motherboard for your 12th Gen Intel processor anytime before December 2021? You’d best check if it’s the ROG Maximus Z690 Hero and get it swapped out if so because it could potentially start a fire in your house. In January, a savvy...
The Verge
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is my favorite camera to shoot with right now
I’ve had the privilege of taking photos with some incredible smartphones this year. I’ve been wowed by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 10x zoom, marveled at the massive sensor and gorgeous portraits from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and I’ve seen the Google Pixel 6A accomplish the impossible: take sharp photos of a rambunctious toddler in dim light. I could reach into my cabinet drawer, take out any of these phones right now, and use them as my primary camera. But I shan’t! Right now, I’m rocking the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and I’m here to tell you it’s a friggin’ joy to take photos with.
