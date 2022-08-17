Read full article on original website
The Verge
Dell’s latest webcam delivers 2K resolution and a built-in mic for a lower price
Dell is adding a new option to its selection of webcams and hybrid work peripherals. The new Dell Pro Webcam (model WB5023) follows a similar playbook to last year’s Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam, with a compact, barrel-shaped design and automatic cropping software to keep you centered in the frame. Though instead of 4K resolution, the Pro Webcam records and streams up to QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution. This more modest resolution helps it hit a lower price of $134.99, but thankfully Dell squeezed in a noise-reducing microphone at this price point — correcting the biggest omission from the 4K model. This new camera is available globally today.
The Verge
Dell’s new tablet-style XPS 13 will be available next week
Dell has announced that its new XPS 13 2-in-1, first revealed back in June, will be available for purchase starting on August 25th with a starting price of $1,099. Unlike the previous generations of XPS 13 2-in-1 models, this XPS is a Surface Pro-style tablet with a magnetic keyboard case. This will allow the device to quickly transform from a tablet to a laptop, similar to the way Apple’s iPad Pro can with the Magic Keyboard.
The Verge
Sony’s wireless WH-1000XM4 headphones and WF-1000XM4 earbuds are up to $100 off today
After a week of solid deals, we’ve got some bangers to cap off your weekend. Starting off, Woot has excellent prices for some of Sony’s top-of-the-line headphones — both for those who prefer over-ear cans and true wireless earbuds. You may be no stranger to the Sony...
The Verge
Hue’s new smart switch is for the superusers
The $49.99 Philips Hue Tap Dial switch is a smart lighting controller for the Hue superuser. It’s the most powerful and innovative Hue accessory so far, with four buttons and a physical dial for dimming. Out of the box, the buttons and dial are tied to a zone or room, making it seem like an overpowered Hue Smart Dimmer Switch. But why limit yourself to one room when this can control your Hue lights throughout your house?
The Verge
Sega reveals every game coming to the Genesis Mini 2, including the controversial Night Trap
Sega has released the full list of Sega Genesis and Sega CD games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini 2, and perhaps one of the more notable titles on the list is the controversial Night Trap. Night Trap is a full-motion video game originally released in 1992 that has hallmarks...
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are its best earbuds yet
We’re entering new territory in the walled garden earbud wars: to get the very best audio quality from Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you need to use them with a Samsung phone. It was always going to come to this. Between Apple’s AirPods, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, Google’s Pixel Buds, and other earbuds developed by companies with a deep-rooted interest in the smartphone world, we’ve already seen many convenience-minded features — one-touch setup, automatic device switching, head-tracking spatial audio, and others — that incentivize consumers to match their brand of buds with the phone in their pocket. The goal is to lock you into that ecosystem as you gradually upgrade one device and then the other in perpetuity.
The Verge
Corsair’s first gaming laptop is the start of something good
Corsair makes a lot of things that PC gamers need: RAM, storage, mice and keyboards, headsets, and more. The company also owns Elgato, the brand behind the Stream Deck command center. And now, perhaps inevitably, it makes a laptop: the Voyager A1600. Corsair whipped up the design in-house, and it’s packed with Corsair parts and features: Corsair RAM and solid-state drives, iCue support to sync your RGB LED effects across Corsair accessories, and a built-in low-latency Slipstream receiver inside that pairs with Corsair gaming mice, keyboards, and headsets. Oh, and it has a built-in Stream Deck. Kind of.
The Verge
Jetpack Joyride 2 is worth an Apple Arcade subscription on its own
Jetpack Joyride 2 is the first mobile game I’ve loved in a very long time. I was obsessed with staying on top of the best iOS games in the early days of the iPhone — titles like the original Angry Birds, Hook Champ, and Ridiculous Fishing — but as the vast majority of mobile games have shifted to a time- and money-gobbling free-to-play model, I’ve largely stopped playing them. I have enough entertainment to juggle already; managing yet another free-to-play game just isn’t appealing.
The Verge
How to create an Alexa Routine
If you’ve got an Echo smart speaker sitting on your kitchen counter and all you’ve used it for so far is to set an egg timer, play some music, and maybe enjoy the occasional “pull my finger” joke, you’re missing out. Alexa, the virtual assistant...
The Verge
GeForce Now on Chrome is getting a big upgrade to 1440p and 120fps
Nvidia is upgrading its GeForce Now game streaming service to support 1440p resolution at 120fps in a Chrome or Edge browser. GeForce Now members on the RTX 3080 tier of the service will be able to access the new browser gameplay options today by selecting 1440p on the GeForce Now web version.
The Verge
O no, Lenovo doesn’t like Framework’s circular power button
Framework, the startup that produces modular laptops that are designed to be repairable and upgradable, says it’s in a spot of legal trouble over the design of one of its power buttons. In a tweet, the startup claims to have been contacted by Lenovo’s legal team, who say the circular design of the power button on one of Framework’s designs is too similar to the stylized “O” Lenovo uses in the wordmark for its “Legion” brand of gaming laptops.
The Verge
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is nearly matching its Prime Day pricing
A streaming stick should definitely be on your back-to-school list if you’re heading back to college. After all, a good one can provide you with hours of budget-friendly entertainment when you need to unwind after studying. Buying one seems especially attractive today now that Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at the lowest price we’ve seen since Prime Day.
The Verge
Oppo’s ColorOS 13 update has a built-in pixelation feature for message screenshots
Oppo is launching its ColorOS 13 update today, and has detailed the features that are on the way for its devices as they’re upgraded to its flavor of Android 13. Oppo — which like Vivo, OnePlus, and other Chinese brands is controlled by the tech giant BBK Electronics — says the update will be arriving first on the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro this month, ahead of its release on around 33 additional models in the Find, Reno, A, F, and K ranges before the end of the year.
The Verge
Asus recalls 10,000 Z690 Hero motherboards because of a backward capacitor
Did you buy a flagship Asus motherboard for your 12th Gen Intel processor anytime before December 2021? You’d best check if it’s the ROG Maximus Z690 Hero and get it swapped out if so because it could potentially start a fire in your house. In January, a savvy...
The Verge
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is my favorite camera to shoot with right now
I’ve had the privilege of taking photos with some incredible smartphones this year. I’ve been wowed by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 10x zoom, marveled at the massive sensor and gorgeous portraits from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and I’ve seen the Google Pixel 6A accomplish the impossible: take sharp photos of a rambunctious toddler in dim light. I could reach into my cabinet drawer, take out any of these phones right now, and use them as my primary camera. But I shan’t! Right now, I’m rocking the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and I’m here to tell you it’s a friggin’ joy to take photos with.
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: almost there
The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 is a good folding phone that feels one generation shy of hitting its stride. The updates over last year’s Flip 3 are so minimal that this phone mostly could have been a firmware update. That makes the Flip 4, like its predecessor, an impressive technical achievement with a couple of shortcomings that — if Samsung addresses them — would make a big difference to the user experience.
The Verge
Vergecast: Android 13 arrives, Galaxy Watch 5 review, and Instagram gets competitive
Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
The Verge
Some Pixel owners can’t wirelessly charge after Android 13 update
Pixel owners who haven’t upgraded to Android 13 yet, beware: it that several people aren’t able to use wireless charging after installing the latest OS, which released earlier this week (via 9to5Google). There have been several posts on Reddit about the issue from people using the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 6, and 6 Pro using a variety of wireless chargers, including Google’s first-party Pixel Stands. For Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners, this could be an even bigger problem — they’re not allowed to roll back to Android 12 after updating to Android 13.
The Verge
The high-resolution smartphone sensors are coming
According to a new report from Korean outlet ETNews spotted by Android Authority, it’s looking very likely that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will use the 200-megapixel camera sensor that the company launched last year. That is a whole lot of pixels, and Samsung isn’t alone in this newest megapixel arms race — Motorola beat the company to the punch with the Motorola X30 Pro. Even Apple, a 12-megapixel camera devotee, looks like it will finally move to higher resolution 48-megapixel camera sensors with the iPhone 14.
The Verge
The PlayStation 5 is almost easy to buy
Throughout the pandemic, it has brought me extreme joy to pen articles celebrating that hard-to-find tech is getting easier to buy at retail cost. First, it was the Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch OLED, then the Series X, and almost all Nvidia and AMD GPUs followed a few months after. We’re getting very close to being able to say that the PS5 will soon join the club.
