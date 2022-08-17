In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. I am on the Forbes cruise this week in the Baltic Sea and have learned some interesting things. First, the war in Ukraine cannot be ignored in Europe due to the fact that it is too close and refugees are being held in many Baltic Sea countries. The guard posts on the Russian border for Estonia and other neighboring countries are largely abandoned since Russia needed soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

