FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 12, 2022

WTI crude oil continues to trade below a descending trend line, and it looks like resistance might hold again. If so, the Fibonacci extension tool shows the next potential downside targets. The 38.2% extension is close by at $89.46 per barrel, then the 50% level is at $87.68 per barrel....
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
ValueWalk

No Hope In Sight For The EV Industry

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. I am on the Forbes cruise this week in the Baltic Sea and have learned some interesting things. First, the war in Ukraine cannot be ignored in Europe due to the fact that it is too close and refugees are being held in many Baltic Sea countries. The guard posts on the Russian border for Estonia and other neighboring countries are largely abandoned since Russia needed soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/CAD Short-Term Bearish Correction Levels

GBPCAD is trending lower on its hourly time frame, with its latest highs connected by a descending trend line. Another test of this resistance area might be underway. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance is to the downside or that the selloff is more likely to resume than to reverse.
FXDailyReport.com

CAD/JPY Range Resistance Near 105.00 Holding

CADJPY has been moving sideways on its short-term time frames, finding support around the 103.00 handle and resistance near the 105.00 major psychological mark. The pair is currently testing the top of its range. Resistance is holding, but technical indicators are giving mixed signals on direction. The 100 SMA is...
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Finds Trendline Resistance at the 100-Hour MA

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.0240, before finding resistance at the 100-hour MA. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s rebound helped the currency pair to recover from the oversold conditions of the 14-hour...
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA

The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
FXDailyReport.com

CAD/CHF Bearish Trend Pullback Levels

CADCHF is trending lower after recently breaking below support around the .7400 level. Price has since pulled back to this area of interest which might hold as resistance. This happens to line up with the top of a descending channel on the short-term time frames. It also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level on the latest selloff. A higher retracement could reach the 61.8% Fib at .7423, which lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic resistance.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Breaks Below 1.2200 Amid GDP Data

In European trading on Friday, the GBP/USD currency pair fell below 1.2200. The pair is near 1.2175, which could cause more traders to sell. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday that the UK economy contracted 0.1% in the second quarter, but it grew 2.9% over a year. Both results were better than the market expected, but the pound did not excite investors. The ONS says that industrial and manufacturing production fell 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively, in the month of June.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Drops Below 162.00 as Mood Worsens

The negative shift in risk sentiment, which caused the GBP/JPY currency pair to lose all of its daily gains and fall into negative territory near 161.51, kept the pair from building bullish momentum. Several news sources say that UK government ministers will meet with energy companies on Thursday to talk...
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

