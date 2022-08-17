Read full article on original website
Natural Gas Soars Above $9 on Falling Output, Surging LNG Exports – Is $10 Next?
Natural gas futures are soaring on Tuesday, with prices firming way above the $9 mark. The energy commodity has been surging on abysmal output and a broad array of technical factors. But could this week’s storage report put a dent in the ultra-bullish run in recent sessions?. September natural...
Natural Gas Rallies 4% Despite Larger-Than-Expected US Supply Build
Natural gas futures are rallying on Thursday, despite the US government reporting a larger-than-expected build in domestic inventories. The energy commodity is on track for another bullish week, adding to its impressive performance in 2022. But with cooling demand below seasonal norms this summer, can natural gas sustain the momentum?
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 12, 2022
WTI crude oil continues to trade below a descending trend line, and it looks like resistance might hold again. If so, the Fibonacci extension tool shows the next potential downside targets. The 38.2% extension is close by at $89.46 per barrel, then the 50% level is at $87.68 per barrel....
Natural Gas Erases Huge Gains As Investors Take Profits After Bullish Storage Report
Natural gas futures pared most of their losses on Thursday, despite a bullish storage report from the US government. Natural gas prices have soared this year, with the energy commodity posting a 20% monthly gain. With natural gas firmly above $9, is $10 the next target?. September natural gas futures...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars
One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS・
ValueWalk
No Hope In Sight For The EV Industry
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. I am on the Forbes cruise this week in the Baltic Sea and have learned some interesting things. First, the war in Ukraine cannot be ignored in Europe due to the fact that it is too close and refugees are being held in many Baltic Sea countries. The guard posts on the Russian border for Estonia and other neighboring countries are largely abandoned since Russia needed soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
GBP/CAD Short-Term Bearish Correction Levels
GBPCAD is trending lower on its hourly time frame, with its latest highs connected by a descending trend line. Another test of this resistance area might be underway. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance is to the downside or that the selloff is more likely to resume than to reverse.
CAD/JPY Range Resistance Near 105.00 Holding
CADJPY has been moving sideways on its short-term time frames, finding support around the 103.00 handle and resistance near the 105.00 major psychological mark. The pair is currently testing the top of its range. Resistance is holding, but technical indicators are giving mixed signals on direction. The 100 SMA is...
AUD/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 0.7100
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.7090 to trade above 0.7100 after the latest US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the...
EUR/USD Finds Trendline Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.0240, before finding resistance at the 100-hour MA. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s rebound helped the currency pair to recover from the oversold conditions of the 14-hour...
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
CAD/CHF Bearish Trend Pullback Levels
CADCHF is trending lower after recently breaking below support around the .7400 level. Price has since pulled back to this area of interest which might hold as resistance. This happens to line up with the top of a descending channel on the short-term time frames. It also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level on the latest selloff. A higher retracement could reach the 61.8% Fib at .7423, which lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic resistance.
USD/CAD Falls on Cool Breeze In Sizzling Inflationary Environment
The US dollar is weakening toward the end of the trading week, as sizzling inflation shows signs of cooling off and expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot on its tightening efforts. The greenback plummeted following the July consumer price index (CPI) report. But will it maintain its downward descent?
Gold Price Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at $1,756
The gold price on Thursday pulled back off the trendline resistance at $1,770 to trade at about $1,756 after the US data. The price of the yellow metal appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price has now plunged to trade several...
GBP/USD Breaks Below 1.2200 Amid GDP Data
In European trading on Friday, the GBP/USD currency pair fell below 1.2200. The pair is near 1.2175, which could cause more traders to sell. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday that the UK economy contracted 0.1% in the second quarter, but it grew 2.9% over a year. Both results were better than the market expected, but the pound did not excite investors. The ONS says that industrial and manufacturing production fell 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively, in the month of June.
USD/JPY Pulls Back After Finding Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off 133.859 to trade at about 133.479 after finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now moved to trade just below...
GBP/USD Drops Below 162.00 as Mood Worsens
The negative shift in risk sentiment, which caused the GBP/JPY currency pair to lose all of its daily gains and fall into negative territory near 161.51, kept the pair from building bullish momentum. Several news sources say that UK government ministers will meet with energy companies on Thursday to talk...
