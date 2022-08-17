Read full article on original website
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 19, 2022
WTI crude oil has started to trend lower inside a falling channel on its hourly time frame, as price formed lower highs and lower lows. Price is closing in on the top of the channel for another test of resistance. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this is near the...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Aug. 12, 2022
Natural gas is in for a reversal from its downtrend but might need a pullback to nearby support levels to gather more bullish energy. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting. The 38.2% level is close by at $8.584, then the 5o% level might have buyers...
Wall Street is warning investors not to try to time the bottom in stocks — with the bear market potentially dragging on into 2023
Strategists at big banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have warned investors not to buy stocks just yet, despite the recent sustained rally.
EUR/CHF Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 0.9680
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.9670 to trade above 0.9680 after the latest EU data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair remains several levers below the 100-hour moving average line....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | August 12, 2022
EUR/JPY sticks near the 137.40 resistance level without strong reactions. The pair might form a lower high at the resistance level and continue moving downward. At the current time, traders will continue to monitor the pair reactions near the 137.40 level. If the pair could continue moving upward and print a new higher high then the bullish trend will continue.
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | August 11, 2022
Stock futures gain as the market building optimism after inflation data. The stock market is set to open higher today as DJIA futures trade upward above 100 points. Traders and investors turned optimistic after the inflation numbers came out lower than expected. It seems the market thinks that inflation numbers will continue to cool down and the Fed will slow down on its rate-hike program.
USD/CAD Falls on Cool Breeze In Sizzling Inflationary Environment
The US dollar is weakening toward the end of the trading week, as sizzling inflation shows signs of cooling off and expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot on its tightening efforts. The greenback plummeted following the July consumer price index (CPI) report. But will it maintain its downward descent?
GBP/USD Breaks Below 1.2200 Amid GDP Data
In European trading on Friday, the GBP/USD currency pair fell below 1.2200. The pair is near 1.2175, which could cause more traders to sell. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday that the UK economy contracted 0.1% in the second quarter, but it grew 2.9% over a year. Both results were better than the market expected, but the pound did not excite investors. The ONS says that industrial and manufacturing production fell 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively, in the month of June.
GBP/USD Drops Below 162.00 as Mood Worsens
The negative shift in risk sentiment, which caused the GBP/JPY currency pair to lose all of its daily gains and fall into negative territory near 161.51, kept the pair from building bullish momentum. Several news sources say that UK government ministers will meet with energy companies on Thursday to talk...
USD/CAD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
On Thursday, the USD/CAD currency pair bounced off the trendline support at 1.2885 to trade at about 1.2967 before pulling back. The currency pair appears to have found strong trendline resistance in an ascending channel formation. The pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line in...
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 1.2772
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back from the trendline resistance to trade at about 1.2772 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback prevented the currency pair from advancing towards...
GBP/USD Finds Strong Trendline Support After Pullback
The GBP/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line to find support at about 1.1930. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour MA. However, the...
GBP/CAD Short-Term Bearish Correction Levels
GBPCAD is trending lower on its hourly time frame, with its latest highs connected by a descending trend line. Another test of this resistance area might be underway. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance is to the downside or that the selloff is more likely to resume than to reverse.
AUD/USD Nears 0.7200 Amid Risk-on, Seeks Thursday’s Two-Month peak
Near 0.7120 on Thursday, some people bought the AUD/USD currency pair when it went down. The trend supported the pair reaching a new daily high in the early European session. Spot prices are staying below 0.7100 after US consumer inflation was lower than forecast on Wednesday. The current risk-taking attitude...
EUR/USD Finds Trendline Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.0240, before finding resistance at the 100-hour MA. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s rebound helped the currency pair to recover from the oversold conditions of the 14-hour...
NZD/USD Continues to Rise on Friday, Reaching a Two-Month High
The NZD/USD currency pair has risen five days in a row, continuing this week’s trend. In Europe’s session, momentum propels spot prices to a two-month high. They currently trade in the range of 0.6465-0.6470. A weaker US dollar helps the pair. The dollar is trapped in a range...
GBP/USD Reversal Pattern Ready to Play Out
GBPUSD looks ready for another leg lower, as the pair formed a double top pattern on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the neckline around the 1.2000-1.2050 zone, and a break lower would confirm a selloff. If that happens, GBPUSD could slide by the same height as the...
