FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 19, 2022

WTI crude oil has started to trend lower inside a falling channel on its hourly time frame, as price formed lower highs and lower lows. Price is closing in on the top of the channel for another test of resistance. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this is near the...
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | August 12, 2022

EUR/JPY sticks near the 137.40 resistance level without strong reactions. The pair might form a lower high at the resistance level and continue moving downward. At the current time, traders will continue to monitor the pair reactions near the 137.40 level. If the pair could continue moving upward and print a new higher high then the bullish trend will continue.
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA

The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
FXDailyReport.com

US Stock Market Technical Analysis | August 11, 2022

Stock futures gain as the market building optimism after inflation data. The stock market is set to open higher today as DJIA futures trade upward above 100 points. Traders and investors turned optimistic after the inflation numbers came out lower than expected. It seems the market thinks that inflation numbers will continue to cool down and the Fed will slow down on its rate-hike program.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Breaks Below 1.2200 Amid GDP Data

In European trading on Friday, the GBP/USD currency pair fell below 1.2200. The pair is near 1.2175, which could cause more traders to sell. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday that the UK economy contracted 0.1% in the second quarter, but it grew 2.9% over a year. Both results were better than the market expected, but the pound did not excite investors. The ONS says that industrial and manufacturing production fell 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively, in the month of June.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Drops Below 162.00 as Mood Worsens

The negative shift in risk sentiment, which caused the GBP/JPY currency pair to lose all of its daily gains and fall into negative territory near 161.51, kept the pair from building bullish momentum. Several news sources say that UK government ministers will meet with energy companies on Thursday to talk...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound

On Thursday, the USD/CAD currency pair bounced off the trendline support at 1.2885 to trade at about 1.2967 before pulling back. The currency pair appears to have found strong trendline resistance in an ascending channel formation. The pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line in...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 1.2772

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back from the trendline resistance to trade at about 1.2772 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback prevented the currency pair from advancing towards...
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Finds Strong Trendline Support After Pullback

The GBP/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line to find support at about 1.1930. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour MA. However, the...
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/CAD Short-Term Bearish Correction Levels

GBPCAD is trending lower on its hourly time frame, with its latest highs connected by a descending trend line. Another test of this resistance area might be underway. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance is to the downside or that the selloff is more likely to resume than to reverse.
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Finds Trendline Resistance at the 100-Hour MA

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.0240, before finding resistance at the 100-hour MA. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s rebound helped the currency pair to recover from the oversold conditions of the 14-hour...
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Reversal Pattern Ready to Play Out

GBPUSD looks ready for another leg lower, as the pair formed a double top pattern on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the neckline around the 1.2000-1.2050 zone, and a break lower would confirm a selloff. If that happens, GBPUSD could slide by the same height as the...
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

